Little movement in this week's Poll

Wiggle It Jiggleit - Still number one this week

Freehold, NJ --- The top seven positions remained unchanged in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown harness racing poll.

Breeders Crown elimination winners Control The Moment and Freaky Feet Pete each climbed a notch in the poll, to eighth and ninth, respectively, while the idle L A Delight dropped two notches to tenth.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 23 –10/20/2015

Rank Name (First Place Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Wiggle It Jiggleit (32) 3pg 21-18-2-0 $1,819,520 341 1 2 Pinkman (1) 3tg 15-11-2-0 $1,750,465 272 2 3 Mission Brief 3tf 11-8-3-0 $830,617 244 3 4 Bee A Magician 5tm 15-10-4-0 $888,545 222 4 5 Southwind Frank 2tc 11-10-0-0 $486,419 180 5 6 Wakizashi Hanover 3pg 18-11-4-2 $1,115,450 132 6 7 State Treasurer 6ph 18-9-1-5 $861,807 122 7 8 Control The Moment (1) 2pc 8-8-0-0 $341,757 100 9 9 Freaky Feet Pete 3pc 14-12-2-0 $367,399 85 10 10 L A Delight (1) 2pf 12-11-0-1 $533,127 71 8

Also: Broadway Donna (31); JL Cruze (27); Artspeak (19); Always B Miki (17); Pure Country (15); Wild Honey (11); Caprice Hill (10); D’One (9); Habitat (4); Foiled Again (3); Krispy Apple, Lost For Words, Papagayo E (2); Crazy Wow, JK Endofanera, Physicallyinclined, Toddler Tantrum (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications