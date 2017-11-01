Little movement in this week's Poll

Freehold, NJ --- The top seven positions remained unchanged in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown harness racing poll.
Breeders Crown elimination winners Control The Moment and Freaky Feet Pete each climbed a notch in the poll, to eighth and ninth, respectively, while the idle L A Delight dropped two notches to tenth.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 23 –10/20/2015
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
A/G/S
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Wiggle It Jiggleit (32)
|
3pg
|
21-18-2-0
|
$1,819,520
|
341
|
1
|
2
|
Pinkman (1)
|
3tg
|
15-11-2-0
|
$1,750,465
|
272
|
2
|
3
|
Mission Brief
|
3tf
|
11-8-3-0
|
$830,617
|
244
|
3
|
4
|
Bee A Magician
|
5tm
|
15-10-4-0
|
$888,545
|
222
|
4
|
5
|
Southwind Frank
|
2tc
|
11-10-0-0
|
$486,419
|
180
|
5
|
6
|
Wakizashi Hanover
|
3pg
|
18-11-4-2
|
$1,115,450
|
132
|
6
|
7
|
State Treasurer
|
6ph
|
18-9-1-5
|
$861,807
|
122
|
7
|
8
|
Control The Moment (1)
|
2pc
|
8-8-0-0
|
$341,757
|
100
|
9
|
9
|
Freaky Feet Pete
|
3pc
|
14-12-2-0
|
$367,399
|
85
|
10
|
10
|
L A Delight (1)
|
2pf
|
12-11-0-1
|
$533,127
|
71
|
8
Also: Broadway Donna (31); JL Cruze (27); Artspeak (19); Always B Miki (17); Pure Country (15); Wild Honey (11); Caprice Hill (10); D’One (9); Habitat (4); Foiled Again (3); Krispy Apple, Lost For Words, Papagayo E (2); Crazy Wow, JK Endofanera, Physicallyinclined, Toddler Tantrum (1).
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications