Little movement in this week's Poll

11:00 AM 21 Oct 2015 NZDT
Wiggle It Jiggleit - Still number one this week
Freehold, NJ --- The top seven positions remained unchanged in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown harness racing poll.

Breeders Crown elimination winners Control The Moment and Freaky Feet Pete each climbed a notch in the poll, to eighth and ninth, respectively, while the idle L A Delight dropped two notches to tenth.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 23 –10/20/2015

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

A/G/S

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Wiggle It Jiggleit (32)

3pg

21-18-2-0

$1,819,520

341

1

2

Pinkman (1)

3tg

15-11-2-0

$1,750,465

272

2

3

Mission Brief

3tf

11-8-3-0

$830,617

244

3

4

Bee A Magician

5tm

15-10-4-0

$888,545

222

4

5

Southwind Frank

2tc

11-10-0-0

$486,419

180

5

6

Wakizashi Hanover

3pg

18-11-4-2

$1,115,450

132

6

7

State Treasurer

6ph

18-9-1-5

$861,807

122

7

8

Control The Moment (1)

2pc

8-8-0-0

$341,757

100

9

9

Freaky Feet Pete

3pc

14-12-2-0

$367,399

85

10

10

L A Delight (1)

2pf

12-11-0-1

$533,127

71

8

Also: Broadway Donna (31); JL Cruze (27); Artspeak (19); Always B Miki (17); Pure Country (15); Wild Honey (11); Caprice Hill (10); D’One (9); Habitat (4); Foiled Again (3); Krispy Apple, Lost For Words, Papagayo E (2); Crazy Wow, JK Endofanera, Physicallyinclined, Toddler Tantrum (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

