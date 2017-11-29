Day At The Track

Mission Brief moves into top five in Poll

03:59 PM 18 Nov 2015 NZDT
Mission Brief and Yannick Gingras set another world record
Freehold, NJ --- Mission Brief, who won last week’s Matron Stakes for 3-year-old female trotters with a world-record 1:50.2 performance at Dover Downs, moved into the top five in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The filly improved one spot, from sixth, to join the upper half of the group.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, who won the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old male pacers, remained No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Freaky Feet Pete, Southwind Frank, and Pinkman.

The final Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll will be released Nov. 24.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 27 – 11/17/2015

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Wiggle It Jiggleit (29)

3pg

24-20-3-0

$2,014,495

336

1

2

Freaky Feet Pete (4)

3pc

17-15-2-0

$853,774

271

2

3

Southwind Frank (1)

2tc

12-11-0-0

$786,419

270

3

4

Pinkman

3tg

17-11-3-1

$1,892,865

200

4

5

Mission Brief

3tf

13-9-3-0

$929,317

177

6

6

Always B Miki

4ph

4-4-0-0

$301,210

147

5

7

Pure Country

2pf

10-10-0-0

$689,968

141

7

8

Bee A Magician

5tm

17-10-4-0

$931,345

90

8

9

Wild Honey

3tf

15-7-6-0

$1,113,532

75

9

10

L A Delight (1)

2pf

12-11-0-1

533,127

41

--

Also: D’One (35); State Treasurer (29); Wakizashi Hanover (18); Crazy Wow (16); All The Time, JL Cruze (12); Resolve (11); Artspeak (9); Broadway Donna, Control The Moment (8); Mach It So (6); Red Hot Herbie (4); Panocchio (3); Big Top Hanover (2); Betting Line, Color’s A Virgin, Creatine, Dog Gone Lucky (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

 

