Mission Brief moves into top five in Poll

Mission Brief and Yannick Gingras set another world record

Freehold, NJ --- Mission Brief, who won last week’s Matron Stakes for 3-year-old female trotters with a world-record 1:50.2 performance at Dover Downs, moved into the top five in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The filly improved one spot, from sixth, to join the upper half of the group.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, who won the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old male pacers, remained No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Freaky Feet Pete, Southwind Frank, and Pinkman.

The final Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll will be released Nov. 24.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 27 – 11/17/2015

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Wiggle It Jiggleit (29) 3pg 24-20-3-0 $2,014,495 336 1 2 Freaky Feet Pete (4) 3pc 17-15-2-0 $853,774 271 2 3 Southwind Frank (1) 2tc 12-11-0-0 $786,419 270 3 4 Pinkman 3tg 17-11-3-1 $1,892,865 200 4 5 Mission Brief 3tf 13-9-3-0 $929,317 177 6 6 Always B Miki 4ph 4-4-0-0 $301,210 147 5 7 Pure Country 2pf 10-10-0-0 $689,968 141 7 8 Bee A Magician 5tm 17-10-4-0 $931,345 90 8 9 Wild Honey 3tf 15-7-6-0 $1,113,532 75 9 10 L A Delight (1) 2pf 12-11-0-1 533,127 41 --

Also: D’One (35); State Treasurer (29); Wakizashi Hanover (18); Crazy Wow (16); All The Time, JL Cruze (12); Resolve (11); Artspeak (9); Broadway Donna, Control The Moment (8); Mach It So (6); Red Hot Herbie (4); Panocchio (3); Big Top Hanover (2); Betting Line, Color’s A Virgin, Creatine, Dog Gone Lucky (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications