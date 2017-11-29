Mission Brief moves into top five in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Mission Brief, who won last week’s Matron Stakes for 3-year-old female trotters with a world-record 1:50.2 performance at Dover Downs, moved into the top five in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The filly improved one spot, from sixth, to join the upper half of the group.
Wiggle It Jiggleit, who won the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old male pacers, remained No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Freaky Feet Pete, Southwind Frank, and Pinkman.
The final Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll will be released Nov. 24.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 27 – 11/17/2015
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Wiggle It Jiggleit (29)
|
3pg
|
24-20-3-0
|
$2,014,495
|
336
|
1
|
2
|
Freaky Feet Pete (4)
|
3pc
|
17-15-2-0
|
$853,774
|
271
|
2
|
3
|
Southwind Frank (1)
|
2tc
|
12-11-0-0
|
$786,419
|
270
|
3
|
4
|
Pinkman
|
3tg
|
17-11-3-1
|
$1,892,865
|
200
|
4
|
5
|
Mission Brief
|
3tf
|
13-9-3-0
|
$929,317
|
177
|
6
|
6
|
Always B Miki
|
4ph
|
4-4-0-0
|
$301,210
|
147
|
5
|
7
|
Pure Country
|
2pf
|
10-10-0-0
|
$689,968
|
141
|
7
|
8
|
Bee A Magician
|
5tm
|
17-10-4-0
|
$931,345
|
90
|
8
|
9
|
Wild Honey
|
3tf
|
15-7-6-0
|
$1,113,532
|
75
|
9
|
10
|
L A Delight (1)
|
2pf
|
12-11-0-1
|
533,127
|
41
|
--
Also: D’One (35); State Treasurer (29); Wakizashi Hanover (18); Crazy Wow (16); All The Time, JL Cruze (12); Resolve (11); Artspeak (9); Broadway Donna, Control The Moment (8); Mach It So (6); Red Hot Herbie (4); Panocchio (3); Big Top Hanover (2); Betting Line, Color’s A Virgin, Creatine, Dog Gone Lucky (1).
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications