Shartin N still on top in this week’s poll

Hightstown, NJ — Weekend winners Caviart Ally and Papi Rob Hanover both moved into the harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown top 10 for the first time this season while the top three — Shartin N, Bettor’s Wish, and Greenshoe — remained unchanged.

Caviart Ally beat Shartin N by a nose in the TVG Mare Pace championship and was seventh in this week’s rankings. Papi Rob Hanover won the Governor’s Cup and was eighth.

Bettor’s Wish finished second against older horses in the TVG Open Pace and gained five first-place votes and narrowed the gap with Shartin N to 20 points, down from 52 a week ago. Shartin N has 23 first-place votes, a loss of two from last week.

Greenshoe, who is retired, saw his first-place votes cut in half, to three.

Tall Dark Stranger, who was idle, returned to the top 10 as Atlanta, who was second in the TVG Mare Trot, and McWicked, who was fifth in the TVG Open Pace, dropped out. Also dropping from the top 10 was retired Lather Up.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year.

The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

The final poll will be released Dec. 3.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 27 – 11/26/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (23) 6pm 19-15-3-0 $982,177 322 1 2 Bettor’s Wish (8) 3pc 19-13-6-0 $1,643,745 302 2 3 Greenshoe (3) 3tc 13-10-3-0 $1,277,049 255 3 4 Manchego (1) 4tm 17-8-1-0 $585,788 204 5 5 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 19-12-2-3 $950,610 174 4 6 Gimpanzee 3tc 14-8-1-2 $1,128,753 134 6 7 Caviart Ally 5pm 19-9-7-3 $672,215 104 — 8 Papi Rob Hanover 2pc 12-6-4-2 $754,774 63 — 9 Real Cool Sam 2tg 10-9-0-0 $497,774 58 7 10 Tall Dark Stranger 2pc 9-8-1-0 $717,514 57 —

ALSO: Atlanta 55; McWicked 44; Lather Up 40; Six Pack 39; Captain Crunch 14; When Dovescry 9; Emoticon Hanover, Forbidden Trade, Senorita Rita 8; Southwind Ozzi 6; Lyons Sentinel 5; Amigo Volo, JK First Lady 4; Sister Sledge 3; Elver Hanover 2; Always A Prince, Bold Eagle, Winndevie 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager