Lather Up inching up in Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ --- Hempt Memorial elimination winner Lather Up moved up in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, at least in terms of closing the gap on No. 1 Hannelore Hanover. Lather Up, a 3-year-old male pacer ranked No. 2 for the second consecutive week, added five first-place votes this week and gained 21 points on idle 6-year-old female trotter Hannelore Hanover, pulling within 20 points of the top position.

Manchego, the 3-year-old female trotter who defeated the boys in her elimination for the Beal Memorial, made the biggest advance in this week’s rankings. Manchego added 77 points and moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in the poll.

Five-year-old female pacer Shartin N, who was idle, remained third and 3-year-old female trotter Atlanta, who produced a track-record performance at Tioga to win a New York Sire Stakes division, remained fifth. Filibuster Hanover, a 4-year-old male pacer who lost for the first time in six races this year in an elimination of the Ben Franklin Pace, dropped from fourth to sixth.

There were no other changes in the rankings in the remainder of the Top 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 5 – 6/26/2018 Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Hannelore Hanover (25) 6tm 4-4-0-0 $208,338 334 1 2 Lather Up (9) 3pc 7-7-0-0 $470,665 314 2 3 Shartin N 5pm 14-11-1-0 $560,923 232 3 4 Manchego 3tf 3-3-0-0 $55,740 220 6 5 Atlanta (1) 3tf 4-4-0-0 $147,584 213 5 6 Filibuster Hanover 4pg 6-5-1-0 $210,975 166 4 7 Wolfgang 3tc 2-2-0-0 $112,630 103 7 8 Bit Of A Legend N 9ph 10-3-4-1 $332,975 64 8 9 Will Take Charge 5tg 13-7-3-1 $218,188 50 9 10 Keystone Velocity 10ph 6-2-2-0 $320,000 34 10 McWicked (33); Homicide Hunter (25); Shower Play, Six Pack (24); Jimmy Freight (22); Rockin Ron (11); Ariana G (10); Done Well, Sintra (9); Elmo Blatch (6); Mission Accepted (5); All Bets Off, Trump Nation (3); Marion Marauder, Kissin In The Sand (2); Courtly Choice, Dorsoduro Hanover, Emoticon Hanover, Fox Valley Gemini, Mach It So, Stay Hungry, Wes Delight (1).