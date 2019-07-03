Two newcomers to Poll

Hightstown, NJ – There are no changes in the top four positions in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but two newcomers join the Top 10.
Hannelore Hanover, who won a leg of the Great Northeast Open Series for trotters, enters the rankings at No. 9 while Cleveland Trotting Classic winner Guardian Angel As, who triumphed with a world-record 1:52 mile, is No. 10.
The top three horses in the poll — Shartin N, Atlanta, and Captain Crunch — did not race last week. Greenshoe, who was second by a head in the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial, remains No. 4 but saw his two first-place votes from last week redistributed, one to Shartin N and the other to Captain Crunch.
Rounding out the top five is Bettor’s Wish, who was idle.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 6 – 7/2/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (25)
|
6pm
|
9-8-0-0
|
$506,375
|
339
|
1
|
2
|
Atlanta (8)
|
4tm
|
5-5-0-0
|
$220,580
|
313
|
2
|
3
|
Captain Crunch (2)
|
3pc
|
4-3-0-0
|
$434,693
|
284
|
3
|
4
|
Greenshoe
|
3tc
|
4-3-1-0
|
$250,000
|
206
|
4
|
5
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
5-4-1-0
|
$367,500
|
144
|
6
|
6
|
Gimpanzee
|
3tc
|
2-2-0-0
|
$131,788
|
129
|
8
|
7
|
Western Fame
|
6ph
|
10-6-1-2
|
$526,300
|
113
|
5
|
8
|
Warrawee Ubeaut
|
3pf
|
6-4-1-1
|
$192,358
|
93
|
7
|
9
|
Hannelore Hanover
|
7tm
|
4-2-0-0
|
$59,282
|
51
|
--
|
10
|
Guardian Angel As
|
5th
|
5-4-0-0
|
$185,534
|
49
|
--
Also: Pilot Discretion 35; Treacherous Reign 25; Highalator 20; Jimmy Freight 18; Stonebridge Soul 12; McWicked, This Is The Plan 11; Green Manalishi S, None Bettor A, Workin Ona Mystery 10; Caviart Ally 8; Century Farroh, Courtly Choice 6; Lather Up 5; Haveoneforme 4; Bettor Joy N, Evident Beauty, Tequila Monday 3; Mr Vicktor 2; Rich And Miserable, Six Pack 1.
Ken Weingartner
Media Relations Manager
U.S. Trotting Association