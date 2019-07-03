Day At The Track

Two newcomers to Poll

07:59 AM 03 Jul 2019 NZST
Shartin N, harness racing
Shartin N remains on top
New Image Media Photo

Hightstown, NJ – There are no changes in the top four positions in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but two newcomers join the Top 10.

Hannelore Hanover, who won a leg of the Great Northeast Open Series for trotters, enters the rankings at No. 9 while Cleveland Trotting Classic winner Guardian Angel As, who triumphed with a world-record 1:52 mile, is No. 10.

The top three horses in the poll — Shartin N, Atlanta, and Captain Crunch — did not race last week. Greenshoe, who was second by a head in the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial, remains No. 4 but saw his two first-place votes from last week redistributed, one to Shartin N and the other to Captain Crunch.

Rounding out the top five is Bettor’s Wish, who was idle.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 6 – 7/2/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (25)

6pm

9-8-0-0

$506,375

339

1

2

Atlanta (8)

4tm

5-5-0-0

$220,580

313

2

3

Captain Crunch (2)

3pc

4-3-0-0

$434,693

284

3

4

Greenshoe

3tc

4-3-1-0

$250,000

206

4

5

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

5-4-1-0

$367,500

144

6

6

Gimpanzee

3tc

2-2-0-0

$131,788

129

8

7

Western Fame

6ph

10-6-1-2

$526,300

113

5

8

Warrawee Ubeaut

3pf

6-4-1-1

$192,358

93

7

9

Hannelore Hanover

7tm

4-2-0-0

$59,282

51

--

10

Guardian Angel As

5th

5-4-0-0

$185,534

49

--

Also: Pilot Discretion 35; Treacherous Reign 25; Highalator 20; Jimmy Freight 18; Stonebridge Soul 12; McWicked, This Is The Plan 11; Green Manalishi S, None Bettor A, Workin Ona Mystery 10; Caviart Ally 8; Century Farroh, Courtly Choice 6; Lather Up 5; Haveoneforme 4; Bettor Joy N, Evident Beauty, Tequila Monday 3; Mr Vicktor 2; Rich And Miserable, Six Pack 1.

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

U.S. Trotting Association

