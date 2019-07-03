Two newcomers to Poll

Hightstown, NJ – There are no changes in the top four positions in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, but two newcomers join the Top 10.

Hannelore Hanover, who won a leg of the Great Northeast Open Series for trotters, enters the rankings at No. 9 while Cleveland Trotting Classic winner Guardian Angel As, who triumphed with a world-record 1:52 mile, is No. 10.

The top three horses in the poll — Shartin N, Atlanta, and Captain Crunch — did not race last week. Greenshoe, who was second by a head in the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial, remains No. 4 but saw his two first-place votes from last week redistributed, one to Shartin N and the other to Captain Crunch.

Rounding out the top five is Bettor’s Wish, who was idle.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 6 – 7/2/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (25) 6pm 9-8-0-0 $506,375 339 1 2 Atlanta (8) 4tm 5-5-0-0 $220,580 313 2 3 Captain Crunch (2) 3pc 4-3-0-0 $434,693 284 3 4 Greenshoe 3tc 4-3-1-0 $250,000 206 4 5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 5-4-1-0 $367,500 144 6 6 Gimpanzee 3tc 2-2-0-0 $131,788 129 8 7 Western Fame 6ph 10-6-1-2 $526,300 113 5 8 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 6-4-1-1 $192,358 93 7 9 Hannelore Hanover 7tm 4-2-0-0 $59,282 51 -- 10 Guardian Angel As 5th 5-4-0-0 $185,534 49 --

Also: Pilot Discretion 35; Treacherous Reign 25; Highalator 20; Jimmy Freight 18; Stonebridge Soul 12; McWicked, This Is The Plan 11; Green Manalishi S, None Bettor A, Workin Ona Mystery 10; Caviart Ally 8; Century Farroh, Courtly Choice 6; Lather Up 5; Haveoneforme 4; Bettor Joy N, Evident Beauty, Tequila Monday 3; Mr Vicktor 2; Rich And Miserable, Six Pack 1.

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

U.S. Trotting Association