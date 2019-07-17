Lots of movement in this week’s poll

Hightstown, NJ — Shartin N’s win in the Golden Girls helped the 6-year-old pacing mare regain a firm hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Meadowlands Pace champion Best In Show jumped into the rankings at No. 9.

Shartin N, who has won nine consecutive races since suffering her only setback this year from post eight at Yonkers in March, received 33 of 35 first-place votes and increased her advantage over No. 2 Atlanta from five points to 69. She leads the sport in earnings, with $605,765.

Atlanta, who was third-placed-second in the Hambletonian Maturity remained second in the poll while Stanley Dancer Memorial division winner Greenshoe moved from fourth to third and William R. Haughton Memorial winner Lather Up went from sixth to fourth.

Bettor’s Wish and Captain Crunch, who finished second and fourth, respectively, in the Meadowlands Pace, tied for fifth. Hannelore Hanover, who won a leg of the Miss Versatility Series, moved from 10th to seventh. Gimpanzee and Western Fame, who joined Best In Show to fill out the final three spots in the Top 10, were idle last week.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 8 – 7/16/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (33) 6pm 11-10-0-0 $605,765 347 1 2 Atlanta (1) 4tm 7-6-1-0 $438,330 278 2 3 Greenshoe (1) 3tc 5-4-1-0 $326,500 276 4 4 Lather Up 4ph 9-6-0-1 $411,405 253 6 T5 Captain Crunch 3pc 6-4-0-0 $511,574 168 3 T5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 7-5-2-0 $554,630 168 5 7 Hannelore Hanover 7tm 5-3-0-0 $79,282 96 10 8 Gimpanzee 3tc 2-2-0-0 $131,788 61 8 9 Best In Show 3pc 9-3-3-2 $444,440 56 — 10 Western Fame 6ph 10-6-1-2 $526,300 49 7

Also: Millie’s Possesion 36; Stonebridge Soul 26; Evident Beauty 18; Pilot Discretion 13; None Bettor A 11; Warrawee Ubeaut 10; Caviart Ally, Six Pack, Workin Ona Mystery 6; Rich And Miserable 5; Courtly Choice, Tequila Monday, This Is The Plan 4; Bettor Joy N, Crystal Fashion, Green Manalishi S, JK First Lady 3; Guardian Angel As, McWicked, Mr Vicktor, Treacherous Reign, Shake That House 2; Jimmy Freight, Tall Drink Hanover 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager