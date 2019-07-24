Shartin N continues to top poll

Hightstown, NJ — Only two horses in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown top 10 were in action last week, which resulted in little movement at the top of the harness racing rankings.

Gimpanzee, who won a division of the New York Sire Stakes to remain unbeaten in 12 career races, improved his position from eighth to seventh in the poll. Western Fame, who finished fifth in the Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial, dropped from the top 10. Millie’s Possesion, who was idle but is undefeated in seven starts, moved into the No. 10 spot.

Shartin N remained No. 1, with 33 of 35 first-place votes.

She was followed by Atlanta, Greenshoe, Lather Up, and Bettor’s Wish in the top five.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 9 – 7/23/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (33) 6pm 11-10-0-0 $605,765 347 1 2 Atlanta (1) 4tm 7-6-1-0 $438,330 288 2 3 Greenshoe (1) 3tc 5-4-1-0 $326,500 282 3 4 Lather Up 4ph 9-6-0-1 $411,405 241 4 5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 7-5-2-0 $554,630 165 T5 6 Captain Crunch 3pc 6-4-0-0 $511,574 163 T5 7 Gimpanzee 3tc 3-3-0-0 $161,688 94 8 8 Hannelore Hanover 7tm 5-3-0-0 $79,282 79 7 9 Best In Show 3pc 9-3-3-2 $444,440 43 9 10 Millie’s Possesion 3tf 7-7-0-0 $170,517 35 —

Also: Western Fame 33; McWicked 25; Stonebridge Soul 24; Evident Beauty 11; None Bettor A 9; Shake That House 8; Caviart Ally, Rich And Miserable, Six Pack 7; Green Manalishi S, Pilot Discretion 6; This Is The Plan, Warrawee Ubeaut 5; Bettor Joy N, Crystal Fashion, Tequila Monday 4; JK First Lady, Marseille, Sister Sledge, Workin Ona Mystery 3; Boadicea, Jimmy Freight, Mr Vicktor, Treacherous Reign 2; Courtly Choice, Nine Ways, Southwind Ozzi 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager