Harness Racing Symposium 101 launches

A new harness racing social media experiment has launched on Facebook. Harness Racing Symposium 101 launched at midnight on Christmas Eve and has shared the following about their new page.

“We are here to allow open discussions about all things harness racing. Included are the basics for beginners, new and prospective owner topics, pre and post-race analysis and discussion, shareable race video and interview highlights, grooming and care tips of horses by the experts, racehorse career progression discussion from breeding to retirement, among other exciting harness racing topics.

We will try to cover a majority of the topics you wish to discuss. Our goal is to offer education for fans old and new and to help promote harness racing in a positive, productive manner. We look forward to working with the United States Trotting Association, Standardbred Canada and individual harness racing organizations and associations, as well as the racetracks all over North America in our efforts to promote harness racing.”

The Facebook page, formerly Harness Racing Replays, was converted in advance of the coming new year. Page operator Ken Terpenning said, “I wanted to maintain our fanbase that we built up over the past three years on Harness Racing Replays while keeping our commitment to promoting harness racing. We had over 8000 Likes and over 8500 Followers and we hope to build that up to a new level in the new year. We hope that our fans find the page helpful, educational and a positive place to share thoughts, different methods for completing tasks with their horses and fun videos, pictures and other harness horse related material. Our sport has taken several hits to the chin over the years. We believe that the best way to show the world how amazing harness racing is and how wonderful the people are that participate, is through positive transparency and open dialogue.”

Terpenning added, “Our page’s motto is: We can learn something from everyone if we keep an open mind.” In addition, the About Us section of the page reads, “…we find that in harness racing, there is not just one right way to do things, but a multitude of ways that end with the same result. You never know, there just might be an easier way to accomplish a goal than you are presently engaging.”

Terpenning, who is an owner/trainer/breeder, will also be joined by Harness Horse Youth Foundation delegate Jared Cooper, harness racing superfan and fellow horsewoman Lori Liles and handicapper/trainer/driver and harness racing groundbreaker Rod Allums, Jr., along with many other guests along the way.

So check out the new page and join in on the discussions. You never know what you might learn and which harness racing stars might stop by to share their knowledge. You may find lots of little gems of information with just the click of your mouse or a swipe on your smartphone.

Here is the link to the page: https://www.facebook.com/HarnessRacingSymposium101/