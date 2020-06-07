Northern Victorian harness racing is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated and popular administrators and supporters, with the passing of Bob Watson at the weekend.

The popular former Cobram club secretary manager lost his battle with cancer and died on Saturday, aged 80 - 12 months after stepping down from his role.

Bob and his wife Marg were the lynchpins of the energetic little club. Bob, who was "local born and bred" and a life member of the club through his previous involvement as a local studmaster, clerk of course and owner, took up the role as secretary manager "when the club was going through a rough patch".

He attended the very first Cobram trots meeting in the 1950s with his dad and spent a lifetime around horses. Always "horse mad", over the years Bob was involved in showing and playing polo cross. He was also a harness racing owner, a thoroughbred owner-breeder and held various equine management roles.

Bob was stud master at Denison Farm (later Eliza Park Stud) for 28 years and he and his wife Margaret set up a thoroughbred agistment property, Rosewood Park at Tocumwal, which they sold only due to Bob's health concerns.

When Bob took on the Cobram secretary's role he was ably supported by Marg, the "administrative powerhouse" of the team. It was a difficult time for the industry and the Cobram club had only a small member base, limited sponsors and some compelling financial challenges.

The couple put their considerable energy to work, committing many volunteer hours themselves, cutting unnecessary expenses and finding new members and community sponsors.

Bob always credited a dedicated committee for turning around the club's fortunes, getting support and grants to build a four-box trainer's facility on-course, upgrade water and power supplies, improve the drivers' and members' rooms and upgrade the amenities.

He was twice recognised at HRV's Premier awards night for his expertise in managing the club - in 2011 as Secretary of the Year (part time) and in 2017-18 as Secretary of the Year.

But more than that, Bob and Margaret are known throughout Victoria and southern New South Wales for their passionate support of the sport and its people, well beyond their Cobram harness racing community.

The couple's proudest accomplishment, the iconic Cobram Pink Day (a hugely successful breast cancer fundraiser), is held each May, but has been rescheduled for Shepparton in June this year, due to COVID-19.

Along the journey, the annual Pink Day has raised more than $158,000 for the McGrath Foundation, and one of its biggest supporters, trainer and reinswoman Donna Castles says this year's 10th anniversary will now take on even more poignancy.

"We're all so sad about losing Bob. He was a wonderful man and wonderful for the sport. Nothing was too much trouble, whatever was needed, he and Marg would find a way to get it done," Donna said.

"Pink Day was Bob's baby - it was his idea and his and Marg's energy turned it into the event it became. Pink Day was special for every one of the girls involved over the 10 years, and it'll be bigger and better than ever this year because we'll also be doing it for Bob.



Bob Watson at 2019 Cobram Pink Day

"He'll still be watching us, telling us what we're doing wrong! But we loved him so much and we'll all certainly be missing him."

Harnesslink sends it’s condolences to Marg and the Watson family.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura