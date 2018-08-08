Lather Up vs Jimmy Freight in $400,000 Milstein

Jimmy Freight (seen above) takes on Lather Up Saturday in the $400,000 Carl Milstein Memorial

North America Cup champion Lather Up headlines a deep and diverse field in Northfield Park's premier event, the $400,000 Carl Milstein Memorial on Saturday night, August 11. The race, a three year-old Open by invitation only, has attracted a diverse and accomplished group of horses, representing sires from six different states and Ontario.

Ohio-sired Lather Up has been named the 2-1 morning-line favorite by Northfield's Executive Vice President of Racing and Simulcasting, Dave Bianconi. Lather Up has banked over $500,000 in purses while winning eight of his nine starts thus far in 2018.

Lather Up is the only horse in the field that has ever competed at Northfield, including a local victory in Ohio Sires Stakes competition last year. Clyde Francis of the George Teague Stable trains Lather Up for breeder/owners Gary and Barbara Iles of Harrington, Delaware.

Jimmy Freight drew the rail and is the 3-1 second choice. He ventures south of the border on the heels of a career best 1:48.3 romp in Ontario Sires Stakes company on August 4 at Woodbine/Mohawk Park. Jimmy Freight is now a perfect 4-for-4 in Ontario Sires Stakes Gold events this year.

Dorsoduro Hanover drew post-5 and is the 4-1 third choice. He is fresh off a breakthrough victory in the $400,000 Adios at The Meadows (near Pittsburgh). Pennsylvania-sired Dorsoduro Hanover enters the Milstein for harness racing's leading trainer in both wins and purses,

Ron Burke. Burke recently surpassed the $200,000,000 mark in career purses from his stable, and is a fixture atop the seasonal leader board for trainers in both wins and earnings from his starters.

The 2018 $400,000 Milstein Memorial field:

POST HORSE DRIVER TRAINER M/L

1 Jimmy Freight Louis Roy Andrew Harris 3-1

2 Lather Up Montrell Teague Clyde Francis 2-1

3 Thinkbig Dreambig Jordan Stratton Jimmy Takter 12-1

4 Springteen Rene Allard David Miller 6-1

5 Dorsoduro Hanover Matt Kakaley Ron Burke 4-1

6 Minnie Vinnie Aaron Merriman Curtis Carey 15-1

7 Slick Tony Russell Foster George Leager 20-1

8 Always A Prince Trace Tetrick Tyler George 10-1

The race is named in honor of Carl Milstein, who owned and operated Northfield Park from 1984 until his death in 1999. His son, Brock, took over as Chairman of Northfield Park upon his father's passing until earlier this year when MGM Growth Properties purchased the racetrack from Milstein Entertainment, LLC.

In 1972, the senior Milstein, a Cleveland builder and real estate developer, headed a group of several partners, including George Steinbrenner, which purchased Northfield Park.

They leased the facility to other operators through the early 1980's. The track lost significant amounts of money during that period before Milstein took full ownership and control. In late 1984 he successfully applied to the Ohio State Racing Commission for the necessary licenses and, beginning in January, 1985, conducted permanent race meetings at Northfield of between 212 and 238 days every year.

Milstein was the driving force behind a resurgence of the beleaguered track, which ascended to among harness racing's top tracks in attendance and handle. He was an innovator in promotions and advertising and successfully led the track into the era of simulcast racing.

Exciting Undercard

"The Carl Milstein Memorial is our richest and most prestigious race of the year," stated Brent Reitz, Northfield Park Vice President and General Manager, "but the rest of the card is loaded with exceptional racing as well." This year's Milstein Memorial program carries total purses in excess of $700,000.

The 16-race program includes the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace, a race for four year-old-and-up Ohio Sired Pacers (by invitation only), three $40,000 divisions of Ohio Sires Stakes for three year-old filly pacers, and three $19,000 Open events.

Superfecta wagering will be available on Saturday's featured 11th race event with a $20,000 guaranteed pool. It is also the fourth leg of the Pick-4, which has a guaranteed pool of $10,000. First race post time is 6:00 p.m.

In addition to superior racing action, Milstein Night will also offer guests a sumptuous spread in Lady Luck's clubhouse dining room. The dinner buffet, inspired by Hard Rock Rocksino Executive Chef Chris Poplin, is specially priced at $21.95. Limited clubhouse seating remains; call 330-467-4101 for reservations.

Guests who want to be down close to all the racing action can gather on the grandstand apron to sample some award winning fare. Making their return appearance to the Northfield Apron is Cleveland's award winning Barrio's food truck. Cleveland's Scene Magazine readers voted Barrio as the best food truck in northeast Ohio. Joining Barrio is the Addicted Coffee truck and Crooked Kettle Popcorn. Live music by Unknown Reason also will be part of the apron scene from 6-10 p.m.

Attendees can also enter drawings that will take place throughout the evening. The drawings are FREE to enter and we will be giving away betting vouchers, gift cards, 55" SmartTV, amusement park tickets, and the Grand Prize of up to $2,000 in our Cases of Cash game. Plus, try your luck at our Putting Challenge, where you can win more cash and prizes from 7 - 8 PM.

Admission and parking are always FREE at Northfield Park.