Day At The Track

Harness racing at Bjerke

01:27 AM 16 Jun 2020 NZST
Bjerke Trotting Track, harness racing
Bjerke Trotting Track

June 13, 2020 - The Saturday harness racing card at Bjerke on Grand Prix Day included many interesting races.

The Energima Trot was one of these (purse to winner 50,000Nkr, 1609 meters autostart, 12 starters) and 14/1 Tayni Destrier (5g Un Mec d’Heripre-Eva Leba Palema-Deliberate Speed) scored in 1.11.0kr (mile rate 1:54.2).

Per Ivar Bendiksen was the pilot as he won for the seventh time in only 14 career starts.

The victory raised his life earnings to 183,000Nkr.

Shapes (4g Classic Photo) was second for Bjorn Goop and Staro On The Rocks (3m Conway Hall) was third for trainer/driver Frode Hamre/

Målfoto for løp 4 på bane BJ den 14.06.2020

Teyno Destrier

The Gjensidge Finale (purse to winner 100,000Nkr, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) produced and exciting score for Gogo Hall (5m Googoo Gaagaa-Valentine Queen-Andover Hall) clocked in 1.12.2kr and off at 6.2/1 odds.

Adrian Solberg Akselsen teamed this Frode Hamre trainee that won for the third time in eight 2020 starts.

Calina (6f Archipelago-Caltina Hall-Banker Hall) was second for trainer/driver Frode Hamre and Kicking Classic (8m Quite Easy) was home third.

Googoo Gaagaa is proving to be an exciting stallion in Scandanavian trotting.

Målfoto for løp 8 på bane BJ den 14.06.2020

Gogo Hall

The always important Kingsrod Tradings Monte (purse to winner 50,000Nkr, 1609 meters autostart) also sparked my interest.

This year it was an easy score for 1.8/1 favorite Innovation Love (5g Love You-Adena Boko-Pearsall Hanover) in rein to jockey Michelle Monster for trainer Paul Hagoort.

Innovation Love won for the first time in four outings this year.

Ready Eddie (10g From Above) and Lighthouse West (8g Offshore Dream) were second and third.

Finishing fifth was Ja El Tomcat (11m Chocolatier), a half brother to the USA free for all trotter JL Cruze. 

Innovation Love

Innovation Love was timed in 1.11.8kr (mile time 1:55.5), well off the 2012 stake record of 1.10.9kr set by Prince de Montfort.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 
