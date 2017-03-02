Harness racing at the tipping point

It's not easy to write this letter but I believe I am compelled to, especially at a time where harness racing is in the middle of the unknown in B.C.

I believe it is a critical time for the City of Surrey and the Honourable Minister of Finance De Jong to step in and work with Harness Racing BC and the track operators at Fraser Downs. This year, horse racing celebrates its 250th year in Canada. It has contributed to communities, industry, business, and the culture of our communities across Canada. It's the sport of the people.

I am writing this letter because I feel disheartened that a wonderful sport like harness racing, horse racing in general, is in peril. It's clear the Horsemen at Fraser Downs truly want their careers, livelihood, and passion to continue and grow within the current partnership with Great Canadian. However, there have been numerous challenges that have hindered this reality for a while. I believe that if you truly want to sell a product that you must reinvest in that product strongly, market it, create conditions where it can thrive, and the responsibility to do lies solely on the shoulders of the track operator.

If the circumstances were optimal for horse racing to thrive, I truly believe it would. The success of harness racing depends on how much the track operator will invest and has the will to invest.

As a current owner and trainer of horses, I found the article to speak to issues that have long been of concern. From track and backstretch maintenance to the countless potholes and depreciating structures that are very dangerous to the horses and horsemen. Each summer a promise is made to fix the holes, or track, or barns, and each summer they fall drastically short.

As cited in the Feb. 22 article, Harness Racing BC Executive Director Carla Robin said, “discussions with Great Canadian regarding the deterioration of the backstretch have been ongoing for years, with little result. Yet, as per the lease agreement with the City of Surrey, Great Canadian “has to maintain a first-class racetrack facility, which has been neglected.”

In my experience, the response by the track operator to address safety concerns on the backstretch, or track, have been marginal at best. One could conclude that it's a conscious effort to do as little as possible, as slowly as possible, until trainers like myself ship their horses out of the province to race under better conditions, giving Great Canadian leverage to use the decreasing horse population as an excuse not to work harder for the horse industry. As mentioned in the article, they are responsible for maintaining the track in a safe manner. This would apply to backstretch conditions as well.

How can someone sit in their office, knowing that a work place is unsafe for both workers and animals? The efforts have been one of taking notes, nodding of heads, saying things will get done, followed by one small action at a time, often a year apart and because of relentless meetings and requests by the Horsemen.

I raced at Fraser Downs in the late 70’s and early 80’s. My family had a breeding operation and a racing stable. A time when I could not recall when track maintenance was a main factor in cancelled races. Fog or power outages were the issues. The track was maintained by qualified and trained individuals, with proper equipment and work hours to do the job. Not to mention the excitement generated by the track operator/owner that was welcoming to horse enthusiasts from the local and surrounding communities.

I have witnessed the many challenges with track and backstretch maintenance, to the point where I have personally lost more than $25,000 worth of horses to injury due to track conditions, and I am not the only one. I do not want to be in a situation where I’m racing a horse and fearful that they may not make it through the race, to see any more horses suffer, or Horsemen struggle to make a living at a career they live for and are passionate about.

I understand the changing times, and recognize fully that it is a different sport in 2017 then it was in 1980. From a business perspective, it's more of a challenge, I agree. However, that does not mean we should allow it to die and disappear. I believe in 2017 there are more resources available to help, including financial supports. This is proven by the success of other racinos across Canada.

I would like to see the City of Surrey speak up in support of the racing industry. My understanding is Fraser Downs was given the OK for slots under the commitment to reinvest into the horse racing industry. Then the track was sold to the current operators. Now I witness the casino disconnecting from horse racing. I understand there are many variables involved, however, I can’t accept the state harness racing is in at this point. There would be no casino without the racetrack.

Further, this is an industry that is an essential part of the fabric of our community, the agriculture and sport sectors, and it contributes to the economy and provides many jobs within the surrounding region. It’s an industry that is home to many and one that we want to see thrive and succeed.

What is abundantly clear to me is that the working relationship between the track operator and Harness Racing BC is at a tipping point. It’s been a slow-moving process through the mud at a pace that has impacted livelihoods, the safety of horses and Horsemen, and the future of the racing industry. It’s time to climb out of the mud and onto the pavement. I feel that it’s time to take a different approach.

A couple questions to ask; when you drive by Fraser Downs, do you see any indication through signage, posters, or marketing efforts that there even is harness racing there?

How much money was invested in renovating the Casino compared to money spent on the backstretch and track maintenance?

Reiterating, given the state of negotiations on numerous critical areas, I believe it is clearly time for Finance Minister De Jong to step in and assist Harness Racing BC and the track operator in finding an equitable solution that secures an industry in need. A show of good faith would be to start with granting Harness Racing BC’s request to extend the current Fraser meet to make up for several race dates that have been cancelled due to weather.

I believe the current government is “all about job creation.” I fear that if the City of Surrey and the Minister of Finance do not step in at this point, we could be witnessing the loss, not only of jobs and careers, but a way of life … a culture.

Dear Minister De Jong and the City of Surrey, I implore you to take the time to meet with Harness Racing BC and Great Canadian for the future of horse racing in BC. It is the 250th anniversary of horse racing in Canada. A pastime for soldiers, horse racing was born and developed into a massive industry by passionate individuals. I ask you, in memory of those soldiers, and those who have grown the industry over the last 250 years, to please take an active role in the current efforts to continue horse racing in BC.

With respect, a concerned owner and trainer.

Jerome Bouvier, Cloverdale

Reprinted with permission of The Cloverdale Reporter