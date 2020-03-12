Harness racing figure in coronavirus scare

Dr Mary Daly from Roselands Doctors at Papakura taking swabs from John Curtin for coronavirus testing.

A Kiwi man is awaiting coronavirus test results after returning to New Zealand from a New York raceway where a worker died of the disease.

But John Curtin is philosophical about the possibility he has contracted Covid-19 and says he is not scared.

On Thursday, shortly after he was tested in Papakura, the 68-year-old told Stuff he was feeling better and in good spirits after becoming so sick he could hardly walk earlier in the week.

"It's not going to be anything to get carried away about," he said.

Curtin has been involved in the horse racing industry for 40 years and runs the Harnesslink news website along with the JC International bloodstock agent.



John Curtin

A week and a half ago, on Monday March 2, he was at Yonkers Raceway in New York, getting his licence to race horses there.

That night, he and his wife Sally were at a dinner with friends of American horseman John Brennan, who were coughing and sneezing throughout, though Brennan himself was not in attendance.

On Wednesday, it was reported Brennan died of coronavirus aged 69, becoming the first fatality to the disease in New Jersey.

"The fact we were out with them for dinner and we get sick as well, you've got to ask the question."

On Friday morning, he and his wife Sally arrived back in the country on Air New Zealand flight NZ29 from Houston, before heading home to Drury, south of Auckland.

Curtin said he did not become sick immediately but by Tuesday he felt very ill.

"I've had the flu plenty of times … but this flu is very different.

"On the Tuesday morning, I could hardly stand up the muscles on the back of my legs were so sore."

He was also sneezing constantly, sometimes five times in a row.

Curtin has been self-isolating but on Thursday he headed out to Roselands Doctors in Papakura, where Dr Mary Daly took swabs for testing.



The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

The results are due on Friday afternoon.

Curtin said a man who was sick at the dinner is also awaiting testing, but in America it took four to five days compared to just one day in Auckland.

"They're coming back tomorrow, so it must be pretty efficient in New Zealand, I'd say."

Curtin said he is not concerned because he is active and in good health.

"I'm not too worried about it.

"It is a concern for all the old buggers."

Brennan reportedly had underlying health conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure before he died of coronavirus.

by George Block and Sam Sherwood

Reprinted with permission from Stuff