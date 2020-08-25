Harness racing from Lyre on Sunday

Jamie Hurley took the driving honors when winning two races at his "local harness racing track" in Lyre on Sunday.

There was an eerie feeling at this splendid venue as racing was taking place behind closed doors due to Covid 19 protocols which were adhered to and despite the lack of atmosphere there was some cracking racing.

With Philip Gilligan in Tir Prince Jamie Hurley came in for the "catch" drive on Sugar Cane Howard and this son of Village Marquis has been knocking on the door the last few weeks and today he got his day in the sun coning home a six-length winner from Moorside Myra.

Hurley completed his brace later in the afternoon aboard Earnies Umpire . Himself and stable companion IB A Warrior were in front from the start and Earnies Umpire eventually going on to an easy 11 length winning margin.

"We bought him at the end of last season and to be fair he met a few good ones in his outings this year and got his win today" winning driver told the press briefing.

Harry Bennett from Dunmanway has been involved in the sport for many years and although he has been a lover of the pacers his first venture into owning a trotter proved a winning one. Amende De Cosse was purchased during the week and this striking chestnut led home Bella Despana by 3/4 length.

"I'm a pacing man at heart but I said why not try one of the French Trotters for a change and low and behold we get a winner from our first start.

All the family are involved, my wife Mary Valarie our daughter Valarie and the grand kids love the horses so its nice that we call all enjoy our day out" Bennett quoted after racing.

Awesome Dude and Hail Spartacus have been involved in battles against each other in the last few weeks and the Quill Brothers who drive them forget family ties when on the track.

This week it was Seamus Quill on Awesome Dude who got the better of his brother Oisin on Hail Spartacus the winning margin 3/4 length.

Oisin Quill gained some consolation from that defeat when landing the High-Grade Trot on Vallanzana. This one has been a model of consistency all year and led home Dinah Washington.

Devoument Absolu was seen to good effect in the Grade F Trot. Leading early in the race he never surrendered the advantage and seemed to appreciate the wide expanses of the Lyre venue and eventually came home 3 and 1/2 lengths in front of Etoile Quick.

Racing concluded with a three runner High Grade pace and Llwyns Delight was all class here.

Coming off a 40-yard handicap he reeled in Supreme Sunshine and won by a flattering 3 and 1/2 lengths.

Racing continues next Saturday at Bishopsland

RESULTS

GRADE G & G1 Pace 1 Mile 50 yards

DIST 6 1/2L 12 1/2L TIME 2.21.7 GRADE G & F TROT 1 1/4 Miles DIST 3 1/2L 2 1/2L TIME 3.03.0 GRADE F PACE 1 Mile 50 Yards DIST 11 1/4L NK TIME 2.18.3 CONDITIONED TROT 1 1/4 Miles DIST 3/4L 7 1/4L TIME 3.02.1 GRADE E PACE 1 Mile 50 Yards DIST 3/4L 12 3/4L TIME 2.17.1 GRADE E D C & A TROT 1 1/4 Miles DIST 1 3/4L 1 1/2L TIME 3.00.7 GRADE D & A PACE 1 Mile 50 Yards DIST 3 3/4L 11 3/4L TIME 2.17.2 LLWYNS DELIGHT J Manning Jnr SUPREME SUNSHINE J Boyle LETS PARTY A McCarthy VALLANZANA O Quill DINAH WASHINGTON J O Mahony BANDERILLERO PIYA D Murphy AWESOME DUDE S Quill HAIL SPARTACUS O Quill FAIRDAYS BRET A McCarthy AMENDE DE COSSE K Sheehy BELLA DESPANA L Kelleher BELKALINJA D Murphy EARNIES UMPIRE J HurleyI B A WARRIOR R Kingston IB FELICITY J Boyle DEVOUMENT ABSOLU J O Mahony ETOILE QUICK O Quill VAILLANT FORGION J Hurley SUGAR CANE HOWARD J Hurley MOORSIDE MYRA J O Mahony HAIL CAESAR L Kelleher

Tim Kelleher