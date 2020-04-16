Harness racing goes off stride

While thoroughbred horse racing remains in business on a limited basis, fans of harness racing across the country are melancholy.

Why? Currently in the 15 states where harness racing is conducted, there are no races being run. Cal Expo in Sacramento ended its live racing on April 1.

The mecca of harness racing, The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey and Freehold Raceway down the Jersey Shore, had been operating with live races up until Monday, March 16 when the sport was shut down in the Garden State due to the coronavirus epidemic. This week will mark one month of no racing at all in the state.

It also means no opportunities to wager in person on sports at the retail FanDuel or PointsBet sportsbook at the Meadowlands.

Last week, owner Jeff Gural announced his hope that they would resume live racing at The Meadowlands on Friday, May 1, with two New York harness tracks which he also owns, Tioga and Vernon Downs, preparing for their live racing seasons as soon as the casinos are cleared to open. All of that is contingent on the actions by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We are working to get the tracks open, but only when it’s safe,” Gural said in a press release. “I get that guys need to race, I’d like to race too. We must adhere to the guidelines set forth by Governors Murphy and Cuomo and we will follow their direction.”

I spent a few minutes on the phone this past weekend with Meadowlands Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir to get his thoughts.

“We are taking every precaution and following the guidelines set out by both federal and state governments,” he said. “In order to come back, it has to be safe and we have to do it safely, meaning without fans in grandstand.

“Safety is of the utmost priority for everyone involved — employees, horsemen and the horses themselves. The cleanliness of the track has always been a top priority of mine, even before all of this happened. That hasn’t changed. We sanitized everything, from the back paddock, to the grandstand to the betting terminals and this will continue.

“We are at the mercy of the virus and stressing safety is paramount for us but at the end of the day, we have to go by and will abide by what the CDC, federal and state governments say.”

Two of the sport’s biggest races, The Meadowlands Pace (July 18) and Hambletonian (August 8), are currently scheduled as planned.

Freehold Raceway’s current meet was going to end Saturday, May 23 during Memorial Day Weekend and would then be off for the majority of the summer. Its fall meet is scheduled to return on Friday, August 28, racing Friday and Saturday (also New Year’s Eve Day, Dec. 31) till the end of the year.

Freehold also hopes to have a retail sportsbook on its property when it re-opens for business.

“We’re taking things day by day and at this point it’s tough to put an estimate on when we may return to live racing and/or simulcasting,” said Freehold general manager Howard Bruno. “Ultimately, we will follow the direction of the Governor’s Office, health officials and the New Jersey Racing Commission for timing and any additional guidance.

“We are moving through the licensing process for sports wagering and are hoping for a fall opening, but this is contingent on getting all the necessary approvals.”

Until then, both tracks wait to see if or when they will open their doors.

“This has been tragic and surreal and it really came over a 48-hour period with everything shutdown,” Settlemoir said. “We had to make decisions that were in the best interest to employees, patrons and our personnel. We will always like to err on the side of caution and that’s what we are doing.

“I’m one of those guys that always stays positive and at the end of the day Mr. Gural has been fantastic with all of our employees throughout all three tracks and OTB locations. It’s a pandemic and we have to make sure we are doing everything to get back on track. Normal is not normal right now and we will get through it as a racing community.”

What about the harness industry as a whole? Nobody is racing anywhere. The horses still need to be cared for. It’s a real dilemma.

“We continue to discuss this on a daily basis not only here in New Jersey but with tracks around the country,” Settlemoir said. “At the end of the day, we want to re-tool and re-energize 110 percent as we always have to make this sport even better than what it was. We will make it through this like we always have.”

