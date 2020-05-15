Harness Racing New Zealand - Wombles in charge

What sort of womble makes a statement of “make racing great again” when he knows full well the extent by which the game can not possibly achieve anything like that status?

The last few days have seen dire announcement after dire announcement for the New Zealand Harness racing industry, all of which giving aid to the decline of harness racing as a sport and socially accepted pastime in this country.

The extent of that future decline was communicated today by the Racing Industry Transition Agency (a most awful woman otherwise known as RITA) The details of some of the tracks closures and measures taken by authorities can be outlined here

Why I say future decline is because that’s what these “proposed” measures will painfully ensure. Such a conclusion is weighted in sound logic too given that all measures offered promise negative consequences that seemingly far outweigh the perceived gains or positive effects they intend to have. All measures inherently limit any potential wide-spread recovery /growth of the industry to historic or new levels of both income and/or profitability.

Lets have a look into some of the proposed “fixes” RITA has come up with.

1) A reduction in race tracks used and more visits to the concrete jungles.

This will deliver initial cost reductions and could almost seem understandable to a stone-faced bean-counter but it’ll also result in less localized advertising and sponsorship support to the industry and a potentially smaller racehorse ownership profile in years to come. It’ll hamstring next-generation entry-level participants due to a lack of exposure to the sport (take the local rugby club away and see how many Dan Carters you get coming out of the area ) and it’ll also have the added sting of ostracizing the most hardened industry supporters in some of racing’s historical strongholds, most of which, if they stay involved, will have to cope with increased costs of participation in the sport as a result (think increased transportation costs etc)

2) A reduction in actual race dates.

This one’s hard to get your head around… a newly broken limb is swiftly amputated before it’s given a chance to heal and provide for whom it belongs….

By cutting race dates they are directly taking away any chance of using their own product to generate profits!

3) The axing of on-course presenters and Radio Trackside.

Again this will cut costs but these moves come with a myriad of issues. Firstly expect race sponsorship levels to come under pressure. The lack of air-wave exposure and limited lead-in times to races will not sit well with sponsors forking out money to have their brand seen (or not seen as the case will be) The decline in on-course activity / patronage a small but important part of sponsors being able to build relationships within the industry also. There’s also less time to push turnover through explaining betting opportunities in any given betting market, less industry-centric goodwill (because those viewing the product will not get the chance to connect with it’s participants) and a local pre-race product of lower quality and value. Add to this an increase in lower-value wall-to-wall content from overseas tracks that very few punters actually want to see, namely San “No Bet” Diego, Golden “No-Interest”Gate, and “save my soul from this rubbish” Seoul!

4) The lose of print media or publication of race day fields.

This may cut costs or seem border-line logical in this tech-driven world but will ensure less exposure for the sport to the wider public and also help fire a general ignorance of the industry ( the most powerful tool of animal welfare lobbies)

As a side-note it’ll also be interesting to see if the humble racebook survives this time of change. An absence of one would see on-course punters (if any are really left) having to navigate through multiple screens on their phones to obtain the same amount of information they would have otherwise taken in within the time it takes for a glance to take place.

And last but not least

5) A total move towards electronic wagering operations.

While attempting to future-proof the industry and keep up with the times this move almost certainly comes with increased technological costs-of-upgrade expenses in a sector that generally renders “advancements” obsolete before any positive effects of change can be generated anyway. It’ll only be 3-5 years before a wide-spread crypto-currency or “crypto-wallet” based wagering “future” is mooted with the price tag of implementation being a trillion and two dollars.

It’s folly to go begging at the altar of technology when existing methods did the job well for so long.

So in essence, they got the artillery out, they tore the beating heart from harness racing and in the end the industry limps to its deathbed from a wound inflicted by friendly fire… All sounds like a jolly good time!

I also want to point out this truth - that if the decisions, actions and incompetence that have led to the current situation existed among racing codes and their respective suits up until this point of crisis then there is every chance that the same conditions, the same poor conduct, decisions, actions and incompetence can exist after these measures take place.

If the fat-cat wombles are allowed to continue to drive this industry for much longer then expect this period of industry unrest to continue long-term

I’m disappointed for everybody impacted. I think you deserve better. Everybody deserves better than this, every trainer, driver, owner, punter,fan and perm-brigade-two-dollar-each-way-old-dot.

Everybody deserves better than this farce.

Ben McMillan