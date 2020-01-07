Day At The Track

Harness racing in USA increases in 2019

04:56 AM 07 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Purse increase.jpg

Columbus, OH - Total handle, purses, wagering per race and per betting interest in the United States all increased while the number of harness racing days decreased slightly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the United States Trotting Association.

Total wagering increased by $48,525,862 (3.53 percent) from $1,376,360,696 in 2018 to $1,424,886,558 in 2019.

On average, the amount bet per race in 2019 was $39,991, a 4.54 percent increase from $38,253 the year before, and the average wagered per betting interest increased from $4,850 to $5,008 in 2019, a 3.26 percent gain.

Total purses distributed in 2019 were $439,546,019, which was a $10,125,350 (2.36 percent) increase from the $429,420,669 in 2018.

Each of the above economic indicators showed increases despite a 1.33 percent decrease of 46 race days to 3,424 in 2019 compared to 3,470 in 2018.

Following are the comparative economic indicators for U.S. harness racing from 2019 and 2018.

 

2019

2018

% Change

Total Wagered

$1,424,886,558

$1,376,360,696

+3.53%

Per Race avg.

$39,991

$38,253

+4.54%

Per Betting Interest

$5,008

$4,850

+3.26%

Purses

$439,546,019

$429,420,669

+2.36%

Race Days

3,424

3,470

-1.33%

Please note: Includes U.S. and Canadian common and separate pool wagers on races contested in the U.S.

From the USTA Communications Department

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Brennan reflects on Yonkers Driving Title tie
07-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Harness racing in USA increases in 2019
07-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Big M 2019 handle a "mixed bag"
07-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Bill Bercury wraps up 2019 title
07-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Dexter Dunn up to his old tricks - five wins
06-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Granite is solid in Open Pace
05-Jan-2020 16:01 PM NZDT
Increased wagering in Canada and USA
05-Jan-2020 16:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News