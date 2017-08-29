Harness racing reins-in over £1,000 for hospice

Competitors in action at the harness racing

A harness racing event reined-in £1,110 for Manorlands. Organisers announced the total this week and thanked everyone who had supported last month's extravaganza.

"The weather forecast that day was for thunderstorms and torrential rain which I think deterred some people from attending but we did better than we might have," said Trish Wood, for the Bronte Vintage Gathering (BVG) Group.

"I would like to say a big thank-you to all those who gave support in so many ways."

Participants from as far afield as Wales and Newcastle entered the event.

Six races were held, at the showfield in Haworth Road, Cullingworth.

There were on-site bookmakers and other attractions included an Old Spot bar, cake stall, tombolas, catering and entertainment for young visitors, including a bouncy castle.

Since the harness racing was first held 17 years ago, it has coined-in tens of thousands of pounds for the Oxenhope Sue Ryder hospice.

Overall, the BVG group has now raised more than £400,000 for Manorlands.

Next event on the BVG calendar is a grand charity evening at Keighley Rugby Union Football Club on November 11.

For more details about the group, go to the BVG Facebook page.

By Alistair Shand

Reprinted with permission of The Keighley News