Harness racing returns in the South

Dodgethebullet won the first race in Southland post Lockdown for Gore trainer Tony Stratford and driver Blair Orange at Ascot Park today.

The six year old Lis Mara gelding was given a good warmup by Orange. He led from barrier six and held on to beat Franco June by half a length.

It was Dodgethebullet’s third win – all have been from the Stratford stable. Part owner Stephen Blair also trained the gelding for a time.

In race two outsider Annie Fitz got the run to suit for driver Craig Ferguson. Just when it looked like Lucys Delight had the race in safe keeping Annie Fitz came through the pack to win by a length with To Ri Caitlin wide out getting second. The eight year old mare last won for trainers Ross and Chris Wilson on this course in January 2019.

Delight N Gold rewarded Neville Cleaver’s perseverance.

He’s been keen on buying the gelding for a while and the horse finally changed hands earlier this month.

It was Delight N Gold’s first start for Nathan Williamson’s stable and viewers that spotted him coming home nicely at last week’s trials made him a favourite for today’s race.



Delight N Gold winning for new trainer Nathan Williamson --Bruce Stewart photo

Previously the gelding had raced fifty one times without winning. But he’d run a number of placings over four seasons of racing.

Graeme Anderson continued Wolf West’s success with an easy win today., having had the horse for two starts. He was previously trained by Tony Stratford. Anderson and Stratford are good friends, and they often swap horses.



Wolf West returning for Matty (I now look like Phil) Williamson --Bruce Stewart photo



Zooming in on the mo bro!!!

Zoned Scarlett was an early reward for Canterbury trainer Michael House who’s committed to racing a sizable team in Southland in the next few months.

The seven year old mare was having her first start for House today and the win was her fifth in eighty two starts. She’s been trained previously by Brad Williamson, Darryn Simpson and Kyle Cameron.

The Croupier led and won for driver Craig Ferguson and trainer Shane Matheson. It was the horse’s first win this season and it’s fourth career win.

Consistent filly American Eyretime scored her first win albeit narrowly, when she came up the inside to beat Longueval which was finishing wide out by a nose.



Well deserved win for American Eyretime --Bruce Stewart photo

The Tintin In America filly had run six placings in her previous seven starts.

Pearl Harbour which took the lead with a lap to run held on for an easy win in the Phillips Horse Transport Mobile Pace.

The three year old by Somebeachsomewhere trained by Katrina and John Price at Winton beat Altimeter by a length and a half.



Easy winner Pearl Harbour --Bruce Stewart photo

Ryal Bush trainer Brett Gray wasn’t overly confident that Full Noise could win from the 25 metre handicap over 2200 today but the four year old held on with tenacity to beat Crusher Collins by a nose.

Stinger Lindenny made it two wins For Micheal House in winning the last on the eleven race card. The 23 to 1 shot was taken to the lead with 1400 metres to run and held on to beat Nota Bene Denario by a length and a quarter.