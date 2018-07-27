Driving Club was 'grand' while it lasted

In the 1940s and early ‘50s, The Florida Driving Club presented both harness and standard horse races, and various riding competitions attracting large crowds for several years. Of course, since they never gained approval for pari-mutual betting, no wager

As World War II ended, locals were beginning to exhale and look for something fun to do. This was especially true for a group of Jacksonville movers and shakers. All horse fans, they organized, with Paul Reinhold as president, to construct a state of the art equestrian center for training both harness racing and show horses.

In the mid-1940s, they purchased a large tract of land near the Duval County line and developed The Florida Driving Club. The plan included pari-mutual betting on harness and standard horse races. With the greyhound racing facility in full operation on nearby property, the investors were confident of acquiring state approval.

A major construction project on the west side of U.S. Highway 17 where Wells Road now stands was commenced and included a show ring and a regulation racing track with an elevated tower for timekeepers, officials and public announcers.

Facilities for horses and equipment included a u-shaped paddock containing 60 stalls and covered walkway with tack rooms and a huge frame barn comprising space for 40 horses in side stalls.

The impressive clubhouse was located on the northeast corner of U.S. 17 and Wells Road and the exterior was modeled after Washington’s manor house at Mount Vernon. The grand main room boasted the first terrazzo floors in Clay County and an oversized ornate fireplace with a 4-foot by 2-foot mosaic tile rendering of the club seal above the mantle.

In 1946, to provide a suitable launch of the venture, a spectacular two-day show was held on October 5 and 6. It was billed as a grand opening, although many of the structures were still under construction. The event was a smashing success and set a record for the state, drawing 200 entrants in 47 classes with horses, trainers, owners and handlers from throughout the Southeast.

The show was actually held on the adjacent track at Jacksonville Kennel Club since the main track at the Driving Club was not complete. The facility provided substantial grandstand seating. Sold out two weeks shy of the show, 400 private boxes each accommodating 6 guests were available at ringside for the serious horse people.

Crowds arrived by chartered buses and chauffeur-driven limousines before noon for the first day’s 1 p.m. show and just stayed on for the second round of events at 7:15 p.m.

Although the weather proved uncooperative and a light drizzle persisted for most of the weekend, crowds both days exceeded 3,500. Orange Park’s population danced around 700 souls at the time, so this was really a big deal.

Sadly, the certification for pari-mutual betting never materialized. For several years, the complex boarded horses for local owners and trainers and Northern harness racing stables leased portions of the property for winter training in milder climes.

But…it was grand while it lasted.

Reprinted with permission of Clay Today