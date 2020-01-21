Harness racing's newest millionaire

Storied pacer Southwind Amazon became a millionaire winning the $15,000 Open Pace on Monday (January 20) in MGM Northfield Park’s ninth race.

Southwind Amazon went to the gate with 88 career wins and $998,216 in earnings. Monday’s victory yielded $7,500, bringing his career tally to $1,005,716.

The 10 year-old was assigned the outside post six in the evening’s featured pace. He was fifth through the :26.4 opening quarter. Southwind Amazon started his first-over bid in the second split and remained there through fractions of :55.1 and 1:23. Amazon took the lead at the top of the stretch and bested his competition by ¾-length in 1:52.

Greg Grismore was given the evening’s driving assignment by Southwind Amazon’s trainer Paul Holzman. The son of Camluck is owned by Ameer Najor of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Southwind Amazon was the race favorite and returned $3.80 to win.

Paul Holzman with Southwind Amazon and his groom Alex Smith. (Raymond Lance Photo)

$20,000 Pick 5 Guaranteed Pool Tuesday at MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park has announced the addition of a $20,000 Pick-5 total pool guarantee on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Beginning in race two, the $20,000 Pick-5 guaranteed total pool includes a carryover of $5,342.

This wager is being offered as part of the Strategic Wagering Program through the United States Trotting Association.

Northfield’s Pick-5, Pick-4s, Pick-3s, 20¢ Super High Five and 20¢ Northfield Single Six offer a reduced takeout rate of just 14%.

Tuesday’s post time is 6 PM.

Ayers Ratliff