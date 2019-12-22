MILTON, ON - December 21, 2019 - Traceur Hanover became harness racing's newest millionaire with a runner-up finish in Saturday's seventh-race at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The seven-year-old pacer needed a win or runner-up finish in the $21,000 event to surpass $1 million. 'Traceur' delivered a game effort, battling Islandspecialmajor right to the wire to finish second by three-quarters of a length.

Traceur Hanover was purchased by owner Richard Berthiaume for $100,000 as a yearling in 2013. The son of Western Ideal won the Breeders Crown as a two-year-old in 2014 and has since became a mainstay on the Woodbine circuit, competing in top-level classes for several seasons.

The Baillargeon trainee has nine wins and 19 top-three finishes in 37 starts this season for $185,030 in earnings. His career numbers now sit at 35 wins and $1,002,379 earned to go with a mark of 1:49.2.