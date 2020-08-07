Harness racing star assaulted, strangled woman

A terrified woman hid in a ditch until police arrived after harness racing star Matt Anderson punched and choked her, leaving her fearing for her life.

Matt Anderson is a former New Zealand representative and national premiership-winning harness racing driver.

The 28-year-old was found guilty on charges of assault and intentionally impeding breathing by strangulation after a judge-alone trial at the Christchurch District Court last month.

The charges stem from an incident early on February 2 when Anderson assaulted a woman at his home during an altercation.

