Day At The Track

Harness racing star assaulted, strangled woman

01:34 PM 07 Aug 2020 NZST
Matt Anderson,harness racing
Matt Anderson

A terrified woman hid in a ditch until police arrived after harness racing star Matt Anderson punched and choked her, leaving her fearing for her life.

Matt Anderson is a former New Zealand representative and national premiership-winning harness racing driver.

The 28-year-old was found guilty on charges of assault and intentionally impeding breathing by strangulation after a judge-alone trial at the Christchurch District Court last month.

The charges stem from an incident early on February 2 when Anderson assaulted a woman at his home during an altercation.

 

by Mariné Lourens

Courtesy of Stuff

