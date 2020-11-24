Day At The Track

Harness racing star's 'fall from grace'

01:50 PM 24 Nov 2020 NZDT
Matt Anderson,harness racing
Matt Anderson

A harness racing star has admitted his actions were “despicable” when he choked and beat a woman who feared she was going to be killed.

Matt Anderson, a former New Zealand representative and national premiership-winning harness racing driver, was sentenced to three months’ community detention and 12 months’ intensive supervision by the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of assault and intentionally impeding breathing by strangulation after a judge-alone trial in July.

The assault happened at his home on February 2. He grabbed the victim around the neck and choked her, then threw her out of his house and locked the door to stop her from getting her car keys that were still inside.

Mariné Lourens

Stuff

