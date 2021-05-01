Harness racing underway in Great Britain

The 2021 harness racing season kicks off this weekend in Great Britain with a competitive 7 race card at Tir Prince Raceway in North Wales. After Covid delayed proceedings in 2020 until July, this year racing is able to commence on the original scheduled dates albeit behind closed doors for the initial meetings.

The first race of the year is an 8 horse maiden event; the 7-year-old SPER BUGGY ( Dragon Again x Dune Buggy Hanover), a yearling purchase at Harrisburg, makes his return to racing after a long layoff but caught the eye in a qualifier last week at York. AYR PROPAGANDA ( Mypanmar x Out In The Opan) was another who looked to be ready to race in last week's qualifiers. OAKWOOD BANDIT ( Foreclosure N x Olympic Sign) finished the 2020 season with a string of second placed finishes at Tir Prince although connections feel he could be a couple of races away from full fitness. Of the debutants, JOHN JAMES ( Rogue Hall x Mahogany Jet) was noted as impressive in a qualifier at Amman Valley in recent weeks.

The second race (for horses rated between 26 - 34) sees the newly adopted ratings-based handicap system come into force, an undertaking by the British Harness Racing Club with influences drawn from the southern hemisphere. INTHEMONEY (Check On Jack x Ladyford Lucy) finished second to Sper Buggy in last week's qualifier which gives a better indication of chances here than his lifetime mark suggests on paper. TAKEMETOTHELIMIT ( Art Professor x Judy Hall) was a consistent performer in his stakes career and perhaps steps into the handicap races on a reasonable rating. DREAMFAIR DUKE ( Dreamfair Vogel x Hustle) found his feet in 2020 after a difficult start to his career in late 2019 and makes the journey from Scotland to race. Locally owned and trained LYONS MAVERICK ( Hasty Hall x Lyons Sharma) showed good form last season also and has the benefit of the rail with the second line draw.

The Prix Welcome Back heralds the first of the trotting races for 2021 and features a host of new faces imported from France at the end of last year. Only one of the 8 starters has raced in Britain previously (ELKA DU PUY) and has changed stable since last season. FEERIE DE TRIOU ( Redlight Jet x Poutrelle De Triou) impressed in her qualifier at York last week, showing a good turn of foot to lead out. EUROPE ( Thorns Vedaquais x Romebelle) and EBONY STAR ( Nuage Noir x Madone On Wood) crossed the line together behind her in the same qualifier and looked straight forward types. This is a race which will yield the most information going forward from this meeting.

Race 4 is for horses rated between 35 and 58 and looks a very difficult race to select a winner. Stablemates LOOSECHANGE ( Forafewdollarsmore x Call My Bluff) and STASHTHECASH ( Dreamfair Vogel x Yoko Hall) make the trip from Scotland and connections could be confident with both. AYR PIONEER ( Soulofthematter x Ayr Wing) won the final race of the 2020 season, the Green Hornet Final (in association with Yannick Gingras) in a thrilling four-way finish having improved all year. STATESIDE DUDE ( Armbro Deuce x No Messin) comes out of stakes races in good form towards the end of the year to take on the older horses this time around.

The Dexter Dunn Spring Series is a concept devised by Tir Prince Racing Manager Eric Witherspoon with qualifying legs over the coming weeks, culminating in a grand final and consolation final. The fifth race on the card is the first of these qualifying legs and sees 6 of the nominated horses face the starter. KENTUCKY JUNGLEJOE ( Share The Delight x Mikes Starlight) was a winner of 5 races last year and connections will be looking to emulate that success again this season. FRISCO GOTTAGO is another stakes campaigner who comes into handicap races with a good rating and is a mare whose breeding suggests she may improve with age. RHYDS LOUIE ( Sweet Lou x Rose Among Thorns) got off the mark at York last year and went on to win the SHRC 3YO Derby at Corbiewood which was a competitive affair.

The second of the trot races is arguably the race of the night with some of the country's best trotters lining up. DIAMANT DE GODREL ( Un Amour D'Haufor x Louisiane Witt), the 2020 TrotBritain Leading Trotter and BHRC Trotter of the Year, draws widest on the gate with some quality competition inside him, however looked to be in good form in a qualifier last week at York. CALIMERO BROUETS ( Quix De Brouets x Olyoda) and UNIVERSAL CAT ( Cygnus D'Oyssee x Kitten Cat) have both been subject to stable changes during the winter and connections will be hoping for their previous successes to follow them. BROADWAY DU BOURG ( Repeat Love x Ocre D'Or) proved to be versatile over various distances last year and EMIRAT DU LEVANT (Otello Pierji x Laluska) will be looking to return to his 2019 form which saw connections travel to Belgium to collect the GB Leading Trotter award.

The final race on the card is the Anto Russell Memorial with five quality horses lining up. BHRC Mare of the Year NEWTOWN JODY (Foreclosure x Onyx Killean) held the season track record last year with a 1.57.5 performance on Breeders Crown night and will be looking to return to the winner's circle at arguably her favourite track. COALFORD TETRICK ( Rogue Hall x Sweet Tahoma) finished his 2020 campaign with a win here off a 50 yard trail and returns this year with the same driver and a position on the gate. LAKESIDE PADDY ( Doonbeg x Lakeside M J) also tasted success at this track last year and proved he could race against the top horses time and time again.

The season continues with York Harness Raceway's opening meeting next Saturday, 8th May, featuring the Smart Bookmakers Final; racing returns to Tir Prince on Saturday 15th May before Corbiewood welcomes the start of the Scottish season with the Smart Bookmakers Final on Friday 21st May. Amman Valley's season opener is scheduled for Sunday 23rd May, featuring the first of the STAGBI British Championship races.