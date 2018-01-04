Wagering $1,383,189,222 down $63,579,485

Wagering was down $63,579,485 on 2016 numbers

Columbus, OH --- Total wagering on harness racing at U.S. racetracks in 2017 was $1,383,189,222, a 4.39 percent decrease, which was down $63,579,485, from the $1,446,768,707 bet in 2016.

The 2017 per race average wagering was $37,327, three dollars more than the $37,324 average from a year ago, while total race days declined 1.77 percent to 3,610 days, compared with 3,675 in 2016.

Total purses distributed increased by $9,927,646 (2.35 percent) to $432,995,289 versus last year’s $423,067,643.

Following are the comparative economic indicators for U.S. harness racing from 2016 and 2017.



2017 2016 % Change Total Wagered $1,383,189,222 $1,446,768,707 -4.39% Per Race avg. $37,327 $37,324 -0.01% Purses $432,995,289 $423,067,643 +2.35% Race Days 3,610 3,675 -1.77%

Please note: Includes U.S. and Canadian common and separate pool wagers on races contested in the U.S. Data source: United Tote.

USTA Communications Department