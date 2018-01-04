Day At The Track

Wagering $1,383,189,222 down $63,579,485

04:30 AM 04 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Wagering was down $63,579,485 on 2016 numbers
Wagering was down $63,579,485 on 2016 numbers

Columbus, OH --- Total wagering on harness racing at U.S. racetracks in 2017 was $1,383,189,222, a 4.39 percent decrease, which was down $63,579,485, from the $1,446,768,707 bet in 2016.

The 2017 per race average wagering was $37,327, three dollars more than the $37,324 average from a year ago, while total race days declined 1.77 percent to 3,610 days, compared with 3,675 in 2016.

Total purses distributed increased by $9,927,646 (2.35 percent) to $432,995,289 versus last year’s $423,067,643.

Following are the comparative economic indicators for U.S. harness racing from 2016 and 2017.
 

 

 

2017

 

2016

 

% Change

 

Total Wagered

 

$1,383,189,222

 

$1,446,768,707

 

-4.39%

Per Race avg.

$37,327

$37,324

-0.01%

Purses

$432,995,289

$423,067,643

+2.35%

Race Days

3,610

3,675

-1.77%

 

Please note: Includes U.S. and Canadian common and separate pool wagers on races contested in the U.S. Data source: United Tote.

The United States Trotting Association, located in Columbus, Ohio, is a not-for-profit association of Standardbred owners, breeders, drivers, trainers, and officials, organized to provide administrative, rulemaking, licensing and breed registry services to its members. For more information on the USTA, please visit www.ustrotting.com.

USTA Communications Department 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Momentous day for Tony Morgan
04-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Tony Morgan wins 16,000th
04-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Wine & Dine at the Italian Wine Dinner
04-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
2017 Post Time year in review
04-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Northern California patron hits 33K Pick 4
04-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Banner year for Bowden and Pure Country
04-Jan-2018 06:01 AM NZDT
Hawthorne to Kick off new Season
04-Jan-2018 06:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News