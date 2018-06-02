Australian invite wins on Jewels day

Shez All Rock has claimed a harness racing Jewels win for Australia by winning the Gr1 $150,000 3yo Diamond at Cambridge today.

The immensely talented Rock N Roll Heaven filly blasted straight to the front in today's race for driver Mark Purdon and she gave nothing else a look in, winning untouched in a sensational time of 1-51.8 for the mobile 1609m.

Mark Purdon only had to sit and enjoy the ride he said on trackside after the race.

"She really did it on her own today. She just rolled along, enjoyed her work and never gave me any problems. I just had to enjoy the ride," he said.

Shez All Rock has now had 9 starts for 8 wins and a second, and has claimed the two big races in her two New Zealand starts, winning both the New Zealand Oaks and now the 3yo Jewels.

Shez All Rock beat Dizzy Miss Lizzy by five lengths with stablemate Elle Mac running home well for third. Shez All Rock paced her last 800m in 55.2 and the final 400m in 27.3 seconds.

The All Stars Stable have now won the first three jewels races and look to have several more winning chances later in the day.

Harnesslink Media

Trish Trewhitt interview

Shez All Rock

BROGDEN HORSE TRANSPORT 3YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 3YO FILLIES, 1609m For 3-year-old pacing fillies. Video Weather: Overcast Track: Fast Race History



Divs: $1.30. $1.00. $2.00. $1.30. Quinella $5.70. Trifecta $15.10. TAB Double[races-2,3]:(4,5) $2.10. TAB Conc.:(4,2) $7.50. TAB Treble[races-1,2,3]:(8,4,5) $3.70. First4 $132.50. Margins: 5 lengths, 2 lengths, 1 length Times: Mile Rate: 1-51.8 Last 800m: 55.2 Last 400m: 27.3

Placed Horses: