Harnessing the power of enthusiasm

Kat Atkins, who attends Gippsland Harness Training Centre, has been rewarded for her efforts by passing her C Grade drivers assessment. Kat (pictured) drove pacing mare Mystic Castle.

There’s no better way to generate enthusiasm than to be doing something that you enjoy—and that’s certainly the case with a young Melbourne harness racing devotee.

Katherine Atkins, of Carrum Downs, 30 kms south-east of the State capital, admits she’s had a long obsession with horses but no family background in harness racing.

That hasn’t stopped the determined 23-year-old, though, who has just completed another milestone in the sport she hopes will be part of her life for many years.

“I was probably about three or four years old when my love for horses first started. Then when one of mum’s friends got a standardbred for a riding horse, the curiosity really got the better of me,” she said.

Last weekend a proud Kat, which she prefers, passed her C Grade harness racing driver’s licence assessment at the Cranbourne trials.

“I first started attending the Gippsland Harness Training Centre at Warragul four years ago. I decided if I wanted to learn properly in a hands-on environment, it was best to go there. It’s been fantastic and I now have so much experience under my belt,” she said.

“In my first year, my mum would drive me down to the Centre. It’s over an hour each way and usually I was there three or four days a week.

“Eventually mum suggested that I should get my own car licence—and that worked in well because it did mean I got my required hours up quickly while driving on L plates!”

Kat said although her parents Marita and Charles had no background in the sport, they were totally supportive of her decision to become involved in harness racing through the training Centre.

“They weren’t in the slightest bit interested in horses, but they have backed me all the way. And I do have an uncle Les Jones who is a great fan of the sport and my sister has come and watched me,” she said.

“Now when I’m watching harness meetings at home, mum and dad sit with me and quite enjoy it.”

Kat said she was both excited and nervous at driving in her first trial at Cranbourne.

“At the training Centre I’d driven on the Warragul track with one and two others, and even up to half a dozen of us, as part of the experience,” she said.

“I got some good advice from the Centre manager Jenni Lewis before the trial—which was just stay at the back and learn from the experience.

“There was a little learning curve because the horse I drove, Mystic Castle got her tongue over the bit, which made it difficult to steer her at times. But we got around safely.”

The Racing Training Centre operates as closely as possible to a professional racing stable, allowing students to experience the workplace in preparation for entering employment in the industry.

Kat will now aim to complete 30 satisfactory trial drives over the next six months to upgrade to a B Grade driver’s licence.

“I also hope to get a trainer’s licence one day. My Uncle Les is keen to become an owner and let me train it. He’s been super supportive and has followed my progress from day one,” she said.

“I’ve also helped Robert Evans, a trainer at Cardinia, for a while and at the moment I’m breaking in a retired standardbred to be ridden in a saddle.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. It didn’t matter if I ended up being a stablehand, I just wanted some involvement in the industry.”

And as for role models, Kat is quick to nominate brilliant reinsman Greg Sugars as her favorite.

“I’m also a big fan of Michelle Phillips, who is a graduate of the training Centre,” Kat said.

The Centre offers Certificate 2 to Certificate 4 training qualifications, as well as Vocational Education Training in Schools studies for secondary school students.



More info click here:

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura