Harnesslink celebrating 17th birthday today

It's hard to believe but today (down under, tomorrow in North America) harness racing's www.harnesslink.com celebrates its 17th birthday.

Harnesslink is the brainchild of international horse agent, John Curtin (J.C. International), who 17 years ago saw a need for a world-wide harness racing website that put online the latest harness racing news from around the globe.

John says, "Our policy is to keep improving every single day - 365 days of the year. We have staff working every day of the year to bring you all the latest harness racing news from every corner of the world.

When Harnesslink launched in 2002 there were only four harness racing websites on the internet, so we've been in a unique position to have watched the harness racing community embrace the technological world during this time.

It has been our pleasure to keep harness racing fans around the world informed of what is happening within our sport. We are projected to have over 3 million unique IP users in 2019, which will make Harnesslink the world’s most read harness racing site.

"We will also have some blockbuster improvements to our website shortly," Curtin added.

We are still looking for ways to improve and provide you, our customers, with better coverage throughout the world, we continously strive to do this! We currently have more than 170,000 photos in our library and over 250,000 articles.

If any of our readers have a worthy news item, please feel free to send it to news@harnesslink.com and we will do our best, as always, to print your article.

We'd like to thank all of you for coming back regularly to read Harnesslink, if you're reading this you're obviously one of our faithful followers and we thank you.