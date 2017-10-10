Happy 15th birthday to Harnesslink

It was 15 years ago that Harnesslink first entered the internet world and it has grown to become one of the world’s best harness racing sites and is still going strongly.

Throughout the years we grown by leaps and bounds as our stats show that we have an exceptional high return reader rate of over 70%, while most news sites throughout the world have an average of just 10% return on reader visitor rates.

It has been our pleasure to keep harness racing fans around the world informed of what is happening within our sport. We are projected to have over 3 million unique IP users in 2017 which will make Harnesslink the world’s most read harness racing site.

Harnesslink was one of the first four harness racing sites on the Internet and have continued to grow ever since.

Although we only got started with Facebook about five years ago we have currently surpassed 8,000 likes and continue to grow.

We are still looking for ways to improve and provide you, our customers, with better coverage throughout the world, but that is not an easy task.

If any of our readers have a worthy news item, please feel free to send it to news@harnesslink.com and we will do our best, as always, to print your article.

As we celebrate our 15th birthday, we are also looking for aspiring journalists and sales personnel to help our staff so we can continue to excel and provide more coverage world-wide.

We want to thank all our readers and advertisers over the past 15 years and promise to continue to work at providing the best news coverage of harness racing around the world.

The Harnesslink Staff