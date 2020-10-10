Harnesslink turns 18 years old today

This week, and more specifically today October 10, signals a landmark day for the harness racing team at Harnesslink.

It was 18 years ago, on October 10, 2002, that what has grown to become the number one international harness racing online news service started from humble beginnings.

Centralising international harness racing news and information in a user-friendly standardbred web experience has been the one goal of Harnesslink from the very beginning.

The IT Team works around the clock to develop and maintain all website features while our news team work on a near 24-hour rotating cycle to continue bringing you the latest news worldwide, every hour.

The popularity of Harnesslink is a proven testing ground for harness racing affiliates that want that extra scope and bang for their buck.

Most importantly, we are completely independent and receive absolutely no funding from any of the main racing bodies around the world, though we are thoroughly appreciative of the great working association we have with them all.

Tell your friends and tell them to tell their friends, but most importantly, keep coming back each and every day as we continue to grow and develop.

Harnesslink is the brainchild of international agent, John Curtin (J.C. International), who 20 years ago saw a need for a world-wide harness racing website that put online the latest harness racing news from around the globe.

John says, "Our policy is to keep improving every single day - 365 days of the year. We have staff working every day of the year to bring you all the latest harness racing news from every corner of the world.

When Harnesslink launched in 2002 there were only four harness racing websites on the internet, so we've been in a unique position to have watched the harness racing community embrace the technological world during this time.

One of the latest innovations for Harnesslink is a partnership with Roberts Communications Network, the leading communications services provider to the pari-mutuel industry in North America. This partnership enables Harnesslink the ability to embed videos of race replays for most North American tracks into articles posted on the website.

We are still looking for ways to improve and provide you, our customers, with better coverage throughout the world, we continuously strive to do this! We currently have more than 200,000 photos in our library and over 300,000 articles.

We'd like to thank all of you for coming back regularly to read Harnesslink, if you're reading this you're obviously one of our faithful followers and we thank you.

Harnesslink Media