Harrah's ready for 37th Breeders Crown

03:29 AM 31 Oct 2020 NZDT
Anderson, IN --- Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is set to host the 2020 Breeders Crown on Friday (Oct. 30) and Saturday (Oct. 31) with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the harness racing event. The first event in 2017 was a rousing success, producing record handle and rave reviews.

The 2020 Breeders Crown, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be a ticketed-only event with three main experiences hosted in a limited-capacity format:

  • Breeders Crown Owners & Sponsors Experience - Located in the Homestretch Dining Area, Lower Level Grandstands, and Terrace Showroom Suites
  • Breeders Crown Grandstand Experience - Located in the Terrace Showroom Grandstand Seating
  • Breeders Crown Simulcast Center Experience - Located in the State-of-the-Art Simulcast Center

Harrah's Hoosier Park will provide a free live high-definition streaming of the entire Breeders Crown cards on YouTube or can be found by clicking here. The Breeders Crown Facebook page will also stream the Breeders Crown events.

In addition to live streaming, there will be over 500 outlets receiving the Harrah's Hoosier Park racing signal including Australia and for the first time the Harrah's Hoosier Park live racing signal will be seen in the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. In addition, a free program will be available for download on Hoosier Park's website.

"Our team at Harrah's Hoosier Park remains focused on hosting a highly-successful Breeders Crown, in partnership with the Hambletonian Society, the Indiana Standardbred Association, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission," Moore said.. "We will once again execute a top-notch, two-night event to decide year-end honors for the best harness racing athletes in North America, all while keeping the safety of our guests, team members, and racing community at the forefront of our event."

The Breeders Crown is a $6 million championship series designed to decide year-end honors and draws the best Standardbreds from across North America to compete. The 2020 events at Harrah's Hoosier Park will be the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown, with the following lineup:

Friday (Oct. 30) - First Post 6 p.m.
Breeders Crown 2-year-old Filly Pace
Breeders Crown 2-year-old Filly Trot
Breeders Crown 2-year-old Colt/Gelding Pace
Breeders Crown 2-year-old Colt/Gelding Trot

Saturday (Oct. 31) - First Post 6 p.m.
Breeders Crown 3-year-old Filly Pace
Breeders Crown 3-year-old Filly Trot
Breeders Crown 3-year-old Colt/Gelding Pace
Breeders Crown 3-year-old Colt/Gelding Trot
Breeders Crown Open Mare Pace
Breeders Crown Open Mare Trot
Breeders Crown Open Pace
Breeders Crown Open Trot

The first Breeders Crown race will be race eight each evening and will have an estimated post time of 8:24 p.m. EDT.

Harrah's Hoosier Park is currently operating at a reduced capacity, in accordance with the State of Indiana and regulatory guidelines. Both Harrah's Hoosier Park and the Hambletonian Society remain committed to following all safety protocols outlined by the State of Indiana and set forth in Harrah's Hoosier Park's health and safety plan.

For more information on the 2020 Breeders Crown, please click here. More information on Harrah's Hoosier Park, event FAQ, Breeders Crown experience and the fields please visit www.HarrahsHoosierPark.com

by Kim French, for Harrah's Hoosier Park

