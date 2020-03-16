Harrahs Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand closing

Anderson & Shelbyville, IN--March 15, 2020-- Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and Winner's Circle Race, Sports, Pub locations in Downtown Indianapolis, New Haven and Clarksville - will be closing for at least 14 days beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Indiana Gaming and Indiana Horse Racing Commissions announced that all licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana will close at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Caesars Entertainment's Indiana gaming and racing properties to date. This decision is a precautionary measure. The health and safety of our team members and guests are always a priority.

Caesars Entertainment's Indiana properties are closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with the Indiana Gaming and Indiana Horse Racing Commissions to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so. We look forward to welcoming back team members and guests soon.

From Harrah's Hoosier Park



