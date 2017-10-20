Harrington Raceway's 71st season concludes

Brian Malone notched his first training title over the half-mile racetrack

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington Raceway completed its 71st season of live harness racing Thursday with a 13-race program.

As has been customary, the meet's leading trainer and driver were announced as part of closing night festivities.

Brian Malone notched his first training title over the half-mile racetrack, with a meet best 33 wins. Malone, who is stabled in Delmar, Del., enjoyed a banner meet and had two of the season's winningest horses, both of which are pacing mares, Ideal Ice and Mcarma. Josh Green, a previous Harrington training title holder, was second with 29 wins. Joe Hunderptfund Jr., Clyde Francis and Vincent Bradley rounded out the top five.

Malone learned the business from his family, particularly his father Richard Malone Jr., uncle Ronald Malone and grandfather Richard Malone Sr.

Victor Kirby notched his second straight driving title. Kirby recorded 98 wins at the meet. Kirby plied his trade as a youngster under the guidance of his late grandfather and long-time horseman, Vinal Kirby.

Kirby has escalated into one of the top catch drivers on the region, who regular competes at major tracks on the east coast.

Allan Davis, Art Stafford Jr., Ross Wolfenden and Jon Roberts completed the top five.

Earlier in the week, Legacy Racing of Delaware and Reginald Hazzard's Papa Ray was presented with the horse of the meet honors for trainer Wayne Givens.

Live racing will return in April 2018, while the Delaware circuit will shift north approximately 20 miles to Dover Downs, who will begin its meet on October 30.

Matthew Sparacino