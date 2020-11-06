Harvest Series finals held

MILTON, ON - November 5, 2020 - Harvest Series finals for two-year-olds continued Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park with male pacers and trotters in the spotlight.

A full field of 10 clashed in the $48,100 Harvest Series final for pacing colts and geldings, while over on the trotting side it was a field of seven in a $45,100 contest.

Rau Ru powered by No Free Launch in deep stretch to complete the sweep of the pacing colts and geldings series.

Driven by Paul MacDonell, Rau Ru quickly brushed from fourth to first in the second-quarter. The lead was short-lived, as 4/5 favourite No Free Lunch got away fifth and followed that move, clearing to command at a :56.1 half.

No Free Lunch reached three-quarters in 1:25.1 and looked to sprint home for the victory. Rau Ru angled out of the two-hole with an eighth of a mile to go and muscled by to complete the series sweep, stopping the clock in 1:53.2. No Free Lunch finished second by a length and a half, while Mustang Beach was third.

Trained by Clark Beelby, Rau Ru improved his numbers to four wins and $54,008 earned in eight starts with the Harvest Series victory. The son of Bettors Delight was a $105,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale graduate and is owned by Coyote Wynd Farms.

A $2 win ticket on Rau Ru $8.20.

There was little drama in the trotting final, as Publicity Seeker trotted strongly to the top in the second-quarter and marched to a career-best 1:55.2 score for driver Doug McNair and trainer Stephen Bossence.

A gelded son of Muscle Mass, Publicity Seeker made it a Harvest Series sweep with the strong performance and now sits at five wins and $62,410 earned in eight starts for owners Bossence, Richard Thompson and Derek Reid.

Publicity Seeker put up solid fractions of :57 and 1:26.4 before a :28.3 final-quarter sealed the victory. Mystic finished 2 ¾ lengths back in second, while Arlanda was third.

A $2 win ticket on Publicity Seeker returned $2.50.

The Harvest Series was open to Ontario sired two-year-olds who were non-winners of $30,000 in 2020 as of September 30.

Live racing continues Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The first leg of the Harvest Series for Ontario sired three-year-old colts and geldings makes up half of the 12-race card. Post time is 7 p.m.