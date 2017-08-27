Hat Trick Habit and Lily Stride lead KYSS

The first colt division (race 4) was loaded with talent and included all three returning winners, though Haveitalltogether was eventually withdrawn due to sickness.

Wolfgang was the most impressive of the colts last week and the odds on favorite in here so driver Jimmy Takter moved him to the front after Hat Trick Habit had led through the 29.4 opening quarter. From there those two got gradual separation from the field into the stretch where Dave Palone tipped Hat Trick Habit out for the drive and outslugged a valiant Wolfgang through the 27.4 end to a 1:55.1 mile. B Threeseven was third and Tactical Landing fourth, though he was later DQ'd to fifth for a stretch break.

Hat Trick Habit now has a win and a second in the stakes series and is trained in the Frank Antonacci barn for owner Fred Monteleone Stable. He was a $65,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale (LSYS) purchase.

Dawson Springs was a winner for driver Joe Bongiorno in division two, breaking his maiden with a KYSS win in 1:57.4. Leaving from post three Bongiorno settled Dawson Springs in fourth early as favored Storming Mist set moderate fractions, followed Garnet's cover up on the outside and sailed by them all in the stretch for the win. Eurobond rallied from well back to be a good second and Garnet stuck around for third.

The winner is trained by Tony Alagna for his interests as Alagna Racing, breeder Brittany Farms and Robert LeBlanc. He was a $90,000 LSYS purchase last fall.

The third and last colt division went to Cordoba Hall in 1:56.4. Driver Ken Holliday put the spirited colt on the front from the word go, spread the field out with a 56.4 half then coasted in by two over pocket sitter Raileegotaholdonme. American Moni recovered after a break to be third.

The winner is a Cash Hall half-brother to Cantab Hall who went through the Ohio Select Sale for $50,000 and is trained by Sherri Holliday for owners Black Magic Racing and Brian Carsey.

Fillies got underway in race three with Nixie Volo winning right back for Mike Simons in 1:56.2. Mike settled her early then moved the Yankee Glide filly on early leader Foxy Fantasy approaching the half and lasted in a photo over Deschanel furious late wide rally late to get the win. Foxy Fantasy held on for third.

Nixie Volo has blossomed since arriving at The Red Mile for trainer John Butenschoen with a pair of KYSS wins for owners Kentuckiana Racing Stable, VIP Internet Stable and 83 Racing who gave $22,000 at the LSYS last fall.

Top Expectations (Marcus Miller) lived up to that billing tonight, winning at 1-5 after disappointing at 3-5 last week. It was the first win in six tries for the Cantab Hall sister to My MVP who took a 1:57.3 record for trainer Erv Miller and owner Daniel Plouffe who secured her with a bid of $120,000 last fall at the Lexington sale.

Passionate Miss followed up her win at 100-1 last week with another solid effort to be second and Aprefectruby was third.

The best of the fillies came last when Lily Stride was a 1:55.2 winner for Jeff Gregory. The talented Muscle Hill lass skipped the first leg for trainer Mark Harder and hadn't raced in three weeks but showed no sign of it with an easy front end score in a new life best. Sarabi AS made late gains to get up for the place and Special Hill third.

Emilio and Maria Rosati own the winner who is also a Lexington Select graduate at a price of $220,000.

Nick Salvi