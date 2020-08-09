Day At The Track

Hat trick for Shartin N in Lady Liberty

11:10 AM 09 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shartin N, harness racing
Shartin N winning the Lady Liberty
Lisa Photo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Shartin N made it three in a row in the Lady Liberty for harness racing pacing mares, winning Saturday's (Aug. 8) $177,100 edition by one length over Major Occasion A in 1:48.2 at The Meadowlands. Stonebridge Soul finished third.
 
Major Occasion A led the field to the opening quarter in :26.2, but driver Tim Tetrick already had Shartin N in gear and on her way to the front. Shartin N took the lead and reached the half in :54.3 and three-quarters in 1:22. She fought off a challenge from Warrawee Ubeaut on the final turn and went on to her fourth win in five starts this season and the 45th of her career.
 
 
 
"You just get to a point with 45 wins that you go out and you think you're going to win again, but it just doesn't always happen," co-owner Jo Ann Looney-King said. "It's just a thrill every single time. She's just a thrill."
 
Shartin N, the 2019 Horse of the Year, has won $2.33 million lifetime and 38 of 48 starts since arriving from New Zealand. She is owned by Richard Poillucci, Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC. The 7-year-old mare is a daughter of Tintin In America out of Bagdarin.
 
"If it wasn't for Rich Poillucci, I would not be standing here and she would not be out there today," Looney-King said. "He picked her out, he bought her and brought her here; it's all Rich Poillucci."
 
Shartin N paid $2.80 to win.
 
by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hat trick for Shartin N in Lady Liberty
09-Aug-2020 11:08 AM NZST
Redemption for Tall Dark Stranger in Cane Pace
09-Aug-2020 10:08 AM NZST
Tri-features at Pocono, PA stars coming
09-Aug-2020 09:08 AM NZST
Ramona Hill beats the boys in Hambletonian
09-Aug-2020 09:08 AM NZST
Unbeaten Gimpanzee takes Cashman Memorial
09-Aug-2020 08:08 AM NZST
Sorella delivers in $600,000 Hambletonian Oaks
09-Aug-2020 08:08 AM NZST
Zenith Stride upsets at 87-1 in Haughton
09-Aug-2020 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News