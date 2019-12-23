Day At The Track

Havana d'Aurcy wins Prix Une de Mai

10:30 AM 23 Dec 2019 NZDT
Havana d’Aurcy
LeTrot photo
Havana d’Aurcy (2f Royal Dream-Avila) took the Gr. II Prix Une de Mai (purse 150,000€, 2175 meters, two-year olds) this day at Vincennes for Jean Michel Bazire and harness racing breeder/owner Cyril Lelarge.
 
The .13.7kr clocked victory increased the winner’s life earnings to 86,700€. 21/1 Harrah Dibah (2f Brillantissime-Vanille des Noyer) was second for trainer Sebastien Guarato and driver Yoann Lebourgeois. Third went to 83/1 Habile Gede (2f Jeanbat du Vivier) was third for Damien Bonne.
 
Monte specialists battled in the Prix Sans Dire Qui (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2850 meters) with 3.9/1 Daida de Vandel (6f Real de Lou-Gallia de Vandel) prevailing for jockey Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard. This was her ninth career victory for now 362,080€ earned. Race time was 1.12.9kr. 6.1/1 Emir de Rebomard (5g Kepler) was second with Julien Raffestin in the irons. Diamant de Treabat (6g Kuadro Wild) rallied for third with Clement Frecelle up for trainer/owner Pascal Monthule.
 

Daida de Vandel                      --LeTrot photo
 
The monte trotteurs also contested the Prix de Montemart (purse 56,000€, 2850 meter) with a 1.12.8kr victory earned by 9/10 favorite Chacha de Gontier (7f Olitro-Diana Kaer) ridden by Antoine Weils for trainer J.P. Marmion. This win was her 13 th in a career that has produced 234,440€ in life earnings.


Chacha de Gontier                              --LeTrot photo

The Quinte+ race of the day was on this card in the Prix d’Amboise (purse 56,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters). 9/2 odds Datcha (6f Quoska des Arric) scored for Yoann Lebourgeois for owner Ecurie Comte P. de Montesson. Race time was 1.13.5kr. 9/2 Dastavia de Guez, 24/1 Dona Viva, 41/1 Dance d’Etang and 111/1 Belle du Matin completed the top five and there were six exact order winning tickets each paying 95.853.80€. The Q+ pool was 3,117,660€ and 6,966,000€ was wagered on the race.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

