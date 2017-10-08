Hayden Hanover quickest in International Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY-- Exiting a second-place performance in the $660,960 Metro Pace, Hayden Hanover went wire to wire to take the first of four harness racing divisions of the $232,000 Captaintreacherous International Stallion Stakes Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace, sponsored by the Captaintreacherous Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms, on Saturday, October 7 at The Red Mile in 1:50.

Taking control before the quarter, Hayden Hanover led unchallenged through fractions of :27.4 and :55.3, with This Is The Plan drafting in second. Closing Statement, traveling uncovered, advanced towards third midway around the final turn before losing stride, leaving Hayden Hanover alone at three-quarters in 1:23.

In the stretch, This Is The Plan angled off the rail, attempting to slide past Hayden Hanover, who held a half-length on him at the line, with Shadow Cat closing for third

By Somebeachsomewhere out of the Western Hanover mare Hana Hanover, Hayden Hanover, owned by Pinske Stables and James Simpson, won his second race in ten starts, earning $288,092. Trained by Julie Miller and driven by Andy Miller, he paid $5.80 to win.

Karpathian Kid pulled pocket to beat pacesetter Babes Dig Me in the second ISS division, crossing the line in 1:50.1.

Babes Dig Me took control following a :27.2 opening quarter. In front through a :55 half and 1:22.1 third-quarter, Babes Dig Me remained in front of Karpathian Kid, who matched strides with first-over Dorsoduro Hanover, into the stretch. As Dorsoduro Hanover faded, room opened for Karpathian Kid to tip off the rail, and, taking that opening, Karpathian Kid edged by Babes Dig Me to win, while Wes Delight, from second over, rallied for third.

Winning his third race in nine starts, Karpathian Kid, by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Dragon's Lair mare Vysoke Tatry, competes for the interests of David and John Prushnok, David Miller, and Lawrence Means. Earning $122,942 so far this season, the Erv Miller trainee, driven by David Miller, paid $11.00 to win.

Nutcracker Sweet floated to the top around the final turn, striding to a 1:50.2 victory in the third ISS split.

Positioned fourth, Nutcracker Sweet sat off a :27.2 quarter set by Ideal Flip, who soon opted for the pocket when Fashiononthebeach brushed to the top prior to a :54.3 half. Nutcrakcer Sweet moved first over heading into the far turn, drawing alongside Fashiononthebeach after a 1:23 third-quarter and kicking away from him through the stretch. Fashiononthebeach held second, while Ideal Flip was third.

Competing for the interests of Howard Taylor, Order By Stable, and Richard Lombardo, Nutcracker Sweet, by Bettor's Delight out of the Falcons Future mare Sweet Future, won his fourth race in nine starts, earning $114,116. Trained by Jimmy Takter and driven by Tim Tetrick, he paid $2.10 to win.

Off a 1:50.1 win in the Metro Pace, Lost In Time coasted around the clay oval, winning the final ISS division in 1:50.4.

Lost In Time sat the pocket to I'm A Big Deal, who posted a :28.1 quarter before letting Lost In Time circle to the lead into the backstretch. On the front, Lost In Time paced a :56 half and endured first-over pressure from No Easy Day through three-quarters in 1:24.3 before kicking clear of his competitors. I'm A Big Deal, sitting the pocket, chased in second, while Twin B Tuffenuff sprinted up the pylons to take third.