He's Packin posts second straight win

CHESTER PA - Unraced at two and slow to get going at three, He's Packin is beginning to show that Team Cancelliere's waiting on him may be worthwhile, as the sophomore posted his second straight harness racing win on Wednesday in Harrah's $14,000 featured pace, lowering his mark to 1:50.4.

Andrew McCarthy sat fourth with the Western Ideal gelding out of Power Pack Hanover, whose own dam has produced six $200,000+ winners, as favorite Scirocco Mistysaid made an early brush to the lead going by the :27.3 quarter, with the winner, a close second choice, moving outside uncovered nearing the :56.1 half.

He's Packin scorched a 26.2 individual third quarter raw to take over by the 1:23 three-quarters mark and stayed strong to the wire, 6 1/2 lengths clear of nearest challenger Jessicas Beach Boy for the brother team of trainer Tom and owner John Cancelliere.

With the Pennsylvania pari-mutuel Sire Stakes and Stallion Series for two-year-olds beginning next week, Philly has carded several races for the babies this week, with three $13,000 events for pacers today.

The faster of two events for males rewrote a North American season's record that had been recorded less than five hours earlier 100 miles to the north of Philly, as the Captaintreacherous - Charisma Hanover colt Hey Run Me Over fronted his field in fractions of :28.3, :58, and 1:26.2, finishing out in 1:54.1 to take a tick off Keystone Dash's mark set in a Pocono morning qualifying session. Already a qualifier winner in 1:57.2 for trainer Rollie Mallar, co-owner with Linwood Higgins and Patrick Leavitt, Hey Run Me Over dropped over three seconds off that clocking here for driver Andrew McCarthy in defeating Lou's Sweetrevenge by a length.

Hunter Hill, a Somebeachsomewhere - Ali Blue colt, recorded his second pari-mutuel victory, both in 1:55 (the win last week was against older foes). Hunter Hill, a Â¾ sister to Blue Ivy, who is in the $300,000 Lynch Championship at Pocono on Saturday, quarter-moved for Tim Tetrick, then sprinted home in :56.3 - :27.4 for trainer Chris Oakes and the ownership of Tom Hill, Northfork Racing Stable, and John Craig.

In the lone pacing filly event, Cowgirl Lilly came on the grind at the 5/8 with her own third quarter in :27.4, then outclosed pacesetter MBT by 2¼ lengths in a 1:54.4 mile. A daughter of Western Ideal - Sand Speed and a half-sister to millionaire Speed Again, Cowgirl Lilly followed up on her 1:55.4 qualifying win at Philly last week with this nice mile, with Tim Tetrick, who wound up the day with four winners, driving for trainer Jim King Jr. and owner Jo Ann Looney-King.