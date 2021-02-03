He's Watching sires top colt of the year

He's Watching is creating a real buzz among the harness racing sire ranks at the moment. With only moderate size crops to the races in New Zealand, Australia and Canada and the fact that he stood in New Zealand before standing in Canada, has made it a little frustrating for the breeders to understand the results of his progeny.

Hes Watching's first crop to the races were in New Zealand. His first crop in North America were six months behind New Zealand..

Hes Watching's outstanding son Tattoo Artist was last night voted Canada’s Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.

The son of He's Watching was a winner of eight of his17 starts and more than $666,000 last season with victories in five Ontario Sires Stakes events and a division of the Simcoe Stakes.

One of his finest performances was a finishing runner-up in the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup to Horse Of The Year "Tall Dark Stranger" 1:47.1 ($2,365,549).

If any stallion sired a three-year-old colt of the year from their first crop to the races, then Down Under breeders would normally send their best mares to that stallion in droves.

The emphasis today with breeders seems to be to just listen to the major studs with their views on their own stallions and the breeders seem to just go along with them instead of doing their homework as He's Watching is producing fast, promising horses to date.

With only two crops racing, He's Watching has made a spectacular start as a sire in Australia.

In his first season he left 57 foals, and of these 37 to the races through their three-year-old season, and 23 are winners. Of 65 foals in his second crop, he had 28 starters, of which 14 were winners and seven were placed.

From his first crop He's Watching sired a top colt in Private Eye (1:50.3), who won his first four starts and was one of the star two-year-olds of his season, and talented fillies in Blockjorg (1:55.5), winner of the WA Diamond Classic, and Belladonna Girl (1:57.1), the SA Southern Cross 3YO Final winner.

Hes Sweet (APG Brisbane Sale Graduate), the Tontine winner Jilliby Selwood, Magnifico To Watch, the dual Group 1 placegetter Chamonix and Mostpeculiarmumma (SA Ladyship) have been other Australian winners by He's Watching from his first crops.

In all, He's Watching has sired 38 winners from 66 Australian-bred starters and they have amassed $892,742 in stakes through the end of January.

In New Zealand He's Watching has sired the rising star mare Watch Me Now 1:53.3 ($67,000) six wins from 14 starts, Experia 1:51.3 with six wins to date, Eagle Watch five wins ($61,000), Hereslookingatyou 10 wins ($50,000) and Pocket Watch 1:52.

At the National Standardbred Yearling Sale in New Zealand there are only nine yearlings by He's Watching (5 colts and 4 fillies), and they could be the bargains of the year.

In the Northern Sale there is only one colt by He's Watching Lot 126 Blaze A Trail bred on the same cross as the smart mare Watch Me Now 1:53.3 ($67,000) six wins from 14 starts, being by He's Watching from a Mach Three mare.

In the Christchurch sale He's Watching has four fillies and four colts entered.

Lot 255 Ultimate Girl a filly out of the Christian Cullen mare Ultimate Cullen.

Lot 303 Riviera De Levante a colt out of the Christian Cullen mare Camolgi Cam.

Lot 334 Teddy Roosevelt a colt out of the race-winning Falcon Seelster mare Eleanor Roosevelt

Lot 347 Frisky Styx a colt out of the In The Pocket mare Free As A Bird.

Lot 399 Twilight Bonnie a filly out of the Lis Mara mare Lottie Franco.

Lot 408 Alto Alentejo a filly out of the Christian Cullen mare Marvao Cam.

Lot 416 Chosen a filly out of the Falcon Seelster mare Motu Ironlady.

Lot 425 He's Never Been Beta a colt out of the Bettor's Delight mare Never Been Bettor.

