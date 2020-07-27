He's Watching is leading Ontario sire

The highly successful young sire He’s Watching has bounded to the forefront of this year’s rich Ontario Sires Stakes program.

The American Ideal horse is in fourth position on the stakemoney list with $280,636, due mainly to the deeds of his brilliant three-year-old son Tattoo Artist, who captured his second $104,800 OSS Gold series win at Woodbine Mohawk Park in 1:49.2 last Saturday, and his outstanding daughter Rose Run Victoria, an OSS Gold champion.

Tattoo Artist, the winner of his last four straight and a genuine candidate for the $1 million North America Cup in August, is on top of OSS leaderboards for both prizemoney and points, while Rose Run Victoria is second in her division.



Tattoo Artist --New Image Media

Meanwhile, Watch My Beverage, a two-year-old gelding by He’s Watching , won a heat of the OSS Grassroots series in 1:54 at Woodbine Mohawk.

Other North American three-year-old winners by He’s Watching last week included Ozzie Young (1:54), Retour Au Jeu (1:56), Lil Screamer (1:56.2), Kendall’s Cousin (1:56.4), Watch Me Boogie (1:57.8) and Up To Spec.

Overall, He’s Watching’s first crop of three-year-olds have earned $358,709 this year from a foal crop of 77.

He’s Watching is standing this season at Tipperary Equine stud, Young, of leading NSW studmaster Luke Primmer and has already attracted plenty of interest from broodmare owners.