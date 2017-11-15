He's now 'Boxcars Bartlett'

Perfect Bet left sharply, ripping out of the pocket to win the $15,000, 12th-race pace

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, November 14, 2017—For someone who’s running away with yet another local driving title, harness racing reinsman Jason Bartlett had his share of Yonkers Raceway non-believers Tuesday night (Nov. 14th).

Those disciples who did keep the faith were handsomely rewarded, with Bartlett winning five of the dozen races, including some at very un-Bartlett-esque prices.

It started innocently enough, with favorites Marvalous Jet ($5.10) in the $7,500 third-race pace (1:57) and American Island ($3.20) in the $11,500, fifth-race pace (1:54.3).

Then, the double-digit parade took over. A pocketed I Dance U Prance ($11.40) was up at the wire in the $15,000, 10th-race pace (1:55.4).

After the dancing and prancing, Day Trade Hanover ($57) prevailed from a three-hole in the $15,000, 11th-race pace (1:56), then Perfect Bet ($30) left sharply, ripping out of the pocket to win the $15,000, 12th-race pace (1:54.4).

The Bartlett 7-8 late double returned a holiday-bill-paying $608.

Frank Drucker