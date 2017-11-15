Day At The Track

He's now 'Boxcars Bartlett'

06:36 PM 15 Nov 2017 NZDT
Perfect Bet, harness racing
Perfect Bet left sharply, ripping out of the pocket to win the $15,000, 12th-race pace
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, November 14, 2017—For someone who’s running away with yet another local driving title, harness racing reinsman Jason Bartlett had his share of Yonkers Raceway non-believers Tuesday night (Nov. 14th).

Those disciples who did keep the faith were handsomely rewarded, with Bartlett winning five of the dozen races, including some at very un-Bartlett-esque prices.

It started innocently enough, with favorites Marvalous Jet ($5.10) in the $7,500 third-race pace (1:57) and American Island ($3.20) in the $11,500, fifth-race pace (1:54.3).

Then, the double-digit parade took over. A pocketed I Dance U Prance ($11.40) was up at the wire in the $15,000, 10th-race pace (1:55.4).

After the dancing and prancing, Day Trade Hanover ($57) prevailed from a three-hole in the $15,000, 11th-race pace (1:56), then Perfect Bet ($30) left sharply, ripping out of the pocket to win the $15,000, 12th-race pace (1:54.4).

The Bartlett 7-8 late double returned a holiday-bill-paying $608.

Frank Drucker

15-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
