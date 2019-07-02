Headliners deliver big at Running Aces

Pridecrest (#3) with Steve Wiseman was ultra-game in his first local win of the season

The Sunday evening (June 30) Harness Racing program at Running Aces was jam-packed with featured events and competitive contests spanning the twelve race card.

Among the featured races was the $15,000 Open Handicap Trot, which offered a field of eight top level contenders facing the gate, including Banker Volo from post eight, who was looking to extend his four race winning streak that began on May 26. Loyal Banker Volo fans were treated to a generous price at the windows at 2-1.

The field included a coupled entry of Muscle Ave (Williams Hernandez) and Winning Lyric (Dean Magee), and they were sent off as the 6-5 favorites. Banker Volo (Nick Roland) flashed his usual gate speed from his outside spot and grabbed the early lead, while Muscle Ave was quickly up to attack from post four, and take over the front, but Banker Volo and Roland were not content with the pocket and quickly utilized the give-and-go to get back on top at the three-eighths pole.

Banker Volo led from there and built up a three length advantage as they rounded the far turn, but Winning Lyric began to bridge the gap and was charging hard in the final stages, making for an exciting final sixteenth. Banker Volo responded to the challenge and was game right down to the wire, keeping a head in front of Winning Lyric as they hit the line in 1:55.2 with My Uncle Cuz (Don Harmon) home third.

The victory now makes five wins in a row for Banker Volo ($6.00) who has now earned $45,775 from seven outings this season, and $461,853 from 128 career races with 41 wins. Lucas Roland is the winning owner and Jenni King is the winning trainer.

Pridecrest (Steve Wiseman) made his second Running Aces start of the season on Sunday, headlining a very talented field of eight in a $7,500 conditioned Trot from post three, sent off as the 1-2 heavy public choice.

Mystic Flower (Ryan Very Hage) was fastest from the gate before Cartier Zette (Tim Maier) swept to the lead. Pridecrest got rolling near the three-eighths marker and was first-over throughout from there. Pridecrest continued to press the leader and drew alongside turning for home, before forging to the out-right lead close to home. It's A Horse (Brian Detgen) was charging late at a big price but Pridecrest was game and kicked home a winner in 1:56.3 to score by a half-length with Cartier Zette home in third.

Pridecrest now shows two wins in ten starts this year, earning $15,970, while his career numbers advance to 33 wins and $286,934. The winning owner is Christopher Schick and the winning trainer is Kathleen Plested-Wiseman.

Nine Ways (Dean Magee) dominated the $15,000 Open Handicap Pace event for the second consecutive week, turning in a strong 1:52 mile for his third straight win. Bettor's Promise (Mooney Svendsen) blasted the gate from post five and then sat the pocket behind Nine Ways and tried to get by in the lane but Nine Ways would not relent, powering home in :27.4 for another impressive win. Fox Valley Nemitz (Brian Detgen) rallied late for third.

Nine Ways ($3.00) now has six wins in twenty four starts this year, earning $77,360. His career stats advance to 21 wins and $229,406 from 86 races. The winning owner is Antonia Storer and the winning trainer is Tim Maier.

Lone Pine Shuzy ($15.60, Jesse Yoder) scored in the $9,200 MN 3 YO Trot (class B) in 2:02.1, while Major Al-Mar ($9.80, Rick Magee) scored in the $13,800 "A" division in 2:00.1 for his first career win.

Drivers Nick Roland and Rick Magee both picked up Hat-Tricks on Sunday, while current leader Dean Magee scored a driving double.

Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Tuesday night (July 2) with an eleven race program and a carryover in the .20 cent Pick-5 wager of $1,362.57.

By Darin Gagne, for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack