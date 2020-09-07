Hearduwhispermynam takes new track mark

The featured event on the Sunday afternoon (September 6) Harness Racing program at Running Aces was the $13,800 Sophomore "A" trot with a field of eight lining up behind the gate.

Hearduwhispermynam was part of a two horse entry for owner/trainer Jenni King and started from post six with driver Rick Magee in the bike, and the entry was sent off as the third choice in the wagering at just over 2-1.

SD Eliminator (Brian Detgen) was fastest from the gate and had the early lead at the :28.3 quarter-mile checkpoint before SB Madam Secretary (Darrell Wright) took over near the :57.4 half mile mark.

Favorite filly Susie's Sister (Steve Wiseman) picked up the first-over position and Hearduwhispermynam picked up the cover from fourth on the outside down the backstretch and was still fourth as they registered the 3/4 mark in 1:26.1, a reading that brought with it a strong possibility for a track record mile.

Magee followed the cover all the way to the top of the lane and then tipped to find a clear path through the stretch, Hearduwhispermynam ($6.40) responded and trotted away from his rivals by 2-3/4 lengths to register a mile in 1:56 and lower the track mark for sophomore geldings by 3/5 of a second. The previous mark had stood for 9 years (Silence Son, 2012). The mile was also a new career mark for Hearduwhispermynam, and the record mile became the eighth current track record for driver Rick Magee - who currently dominates the speed records at Running Aces. The next closest driver on that list is Steve Wiseman, who has five current records to his credit.

SB Madam Secretary was second and Susie's Sister held third.

The new record holder is a son of Braggart , and out of the Giant Triumph mare Outathebluclearsky. He is owned and trained by his breeder Jenni King and he now has nine career wins in twenty-one starts, with $79,519 in the bank.

The $9,200 "B" division went to Miss Gracious (Mooney Svendsen, $8.60), who closed from well out of it early with a sweeping three-wide rally around the final turn to take the lead at the top of the stretch.

Once on the lead she drew away with every stride and checked in 6-1/2 lengths ahead at the wire over Bekkum's Black Rose (Nick Roland) and Al Mar Lovie Dovie (Rick Magee) in a 1:58.3 mile for a new career mark.

The winning owner is Jeff Ryan and the winning trainer is Edward Hernandez.

Driver Dean Magee led the Sunday program with three winners, while both Rick Magee and Mooney Svendsen each registered doubles. Trainer Rick Bertrand was the leader on the day with a double as well.

Live Racing continues at Running Aces through October 4, with action four days a week - every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 pm (CDT).