Nathan Jack is one of four harness racing drivers with a hearing date set for November 27.

Four harness racing drivers accused of race-fixing will face a hearing next month.

Nathan Jack, Mark Pitt, Amanda Turnbull and Lisa Bartley all fronted Shepparaton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Their individuals cases were adjourned for hearing on November 27.

It comes over a year since the quartet were arrested at Melton and charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome.

Reprinted with permission of The Daily Advertiser