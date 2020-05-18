Outsider wins Copenhagen Cup

Heart Of Steel with Peter Untersteiner 10th race winner of V75-6, Copenhagen Cup 2020 - Group I, at Charlottenlund

May 17, 2020 -The 27/1 outsider Heart Of Steel (5g Cantab Hall -Angel Heikant- Open The Sky ) took today’s harness racing Menhammar Copenhagen Cup (purse to the winner 250,000DKK 2011 meters autostart, nine starters) held at the Charlottenlund racecourse.

Timed in 1.12.3kr, this Peter Untersteiner trained and reined performer won for the first time in three 2020 starts and it was his 14th career victory in 48 outings.

He rallied late along with second finishing Milligan’s School (7m Yankee Glide ) with Ulf Eriksson up and third finishing Mister F Daag (5m Conway Hall -Miss Love- Love You ) for Robin Bakker, as this group along with Makethemark descended on then pacesetting heavy favorite Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif ).

Zacon Gio, a winner of ten straight going in, was very rank in the scoring and after settling third on the pegs, surged three-wide past the quarter to what appeared to be a commanding lead.

However, late in the final bend he showed signs of tiring and then weakened in late stretch under urging.

The other well-regarded Italian invader Vitruvio was a miscue dq.

The Copenhagen Cup began in 1928 and has staged some impressive victories by the likes of Robert Bi (1.10.0kr in 2015), Victory Tilly, Moni Maker, SJs Photo, Meadow Roland (three time winner), Ideal du Gazeau, Walter Dear (twice), Roquepine, Gelinotte, Elaine Rodney and Mara Bourbon.

