Inter Dominion - Final Heats and Final field

With opening night and the Bunbury Heats out of the way, Heat Night 3 of the 2017 Tabtouch Inter Dominion was the last chance harness racing competitors had to qualify for the $1.1 Million Grand Final to be held at Gloucester Park.
Racing for the third time in the space of a week, the testing nature of an Inter Dominion is brought to the forefront at this stage of the series.
As well as the three TABtouch Inter Dominion Heats, the night saw the running of the Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship, the Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarian's Cup and Listed $25,000 The Kersley Final.
Heat Night 3 featured the Italian Fireworks Night with free activities for the kids, entertainment on the trackside stage from Vogue Entertainment, the running of the Butchers Sprint and of course the famous Gloucester Park fireworks show after the last.
The big news of the night was the sensational run from Lazarus who broke the track record with ease to guarantee favouritism for the $1.1m Final next week.
Have Faith In Me also ran a super race to run second to Lazarus and just make the Grand Final. It was announced on course that Have Faith In Me has just been sold to North American interests.
Heat 7 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion
|4
|6:54pm
|TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 7 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|$ 1.60 fav
|PRBT GS L 1 SWAB
|BAY GELDING 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CHICAGO BLUES (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ)
Owner(s): B V Richardson, G L Moore, D T Roberts, S L Beven, G J Richardson, S E Simmonds
Breeder(s): F J Price, F R Price, H L Price, K V Price
|2
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|3.90
|$ 3.20
|PRBT GS 3WE L1W 2 SWAB
|3
|MAJORDAN
|Fr2
|2
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Lauren Tritton
|10.70
|$ 41.60
|PRBT OVR 3 SWAB
|4
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Fr8
|9
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham
|11.40
|$ 59.30
|PRBT RAS 8
|5
|SHANDALE NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|12.50
|$ 8.10
|PRBT GS L1W OTE 4
|6
|CODE BLACK NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Greg Sugars
|13.80
|$ 68.70
|PRBT 5 HU
|7
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|18.10
|$ 19.00
|PRBT RAS 7
|8
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Gary Hall Snr
|Stuart McDonald
|23.60
|$ 76.00
|PRBT RAS 6
|Scratchings
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (LATE)
|8
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 3:02:8
|Mile Rate: 1:56:0
|Lead Time: 68.9
|First Quarter: 30.1
|Second Quarter: 29.3
|Third Quarter: 26.8
|Fourth Quarter: 27.7
|Margins: 3.9m x 6.8m
Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarians Cup - A Piccadilly Princess
|5
|7:25pm
|PARLIAMENTARIANS CUP MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$30,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|$ 1.90 fav
|GS WF L 1 SWAB
|BROWN FILLY 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of HYDE PARK ROYAL (NZ) (HOLMES HANOVER USA)
Owner(s): Patterson Bros. Racing Syndicate, M J Ward, S J Bradley, A J Wilson, C N Cunneen
Breeder(s): T W J Patterson, M T Patterson, K E Patterson, M J Ward
|2
|IDEAL ALICE NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|3.70
|$ 5.20
|GS L SLE 3 SWAB
|3
|AMERETTO
|Fr7
|7
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|5.50
|$ 3.30
|PRBT GS 3WM L1W 2 SWAB
|4
|SHEER ROCKNROLL
|Fr4
|4
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|13.20
|$ 39.60
|PRBT RAS 7
|5
|MY RONA GOLD NZ
|Fr5
|5
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|20.90
|$ 103.50
|COTLA RAS 10 DFTR D/F $300 HC
|5
|TRICKY STYX NZ
|Sr2
|11
|Jesse Moore
|Aiden De Campo
|20.90
|$ 28.20
|8
|7
|SHES ARTFUL NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Bruce Stanley
|Chris Voak
|23.20
|$ 128.90
|RAS 9
|8
|BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Barry Howlett
|Dylan Egerton-Green
|25.90
|$ 140.70
|GS 4WE L1W OTM 6
|9
|DODOLICIOUS
|Fr9
|9
|Skye Bond
|Todd McCarthy
|39.90
|$ 75.80
|RAS HUE W1
|10
|DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|42.40
|$ 27.20
|GS 3WE OTE 3WM L1W OTM 4
|11
|SARAH GOODY
|Sr1
|10
|Kevin Keys
|Chris Alford
|47.30
|$ 24.80
|5
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:33:2
|Mile Rate: 1:55:8
|Lead Time: 35.8
|First Quarter: 31.6
|Second Quarter: 29.2
|Third Quarter: 28.4
|Fourth Quarter: 28.2
|Margins: 3.7m x 1.8m
Heat 8 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion
|6
|7:55pm
|RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 8 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|SAN CARLO
|Fr1
|1
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|Rebecca Bartley
|$ 2.80
|1
|BAY GELDING 7 by MACH THREE CA out of BRIDGE PLAYER (CLASSIC GARRY)
Owner(s): J D (John) Eichhorn
Breeder(s): Bayside Corporation Pty Ltd
|2
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Fr9
|9
|Kim Prentice
|Kim Prentice
|1.2m
|$ 2.50 fav
|2
|3
|LENNYTHESHARK
|Fr7
|7
|David Aiken
|Chris Alford
|3.4m
|$ 3.40
|4
|4
|CUT FOR AN ACE
|Fr4
|4
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham
|9.0m
|$ 112.60
|5
|5
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|9.1m
|$ 41.10
|3
|6
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Fr6
|6
|Vince Vallelonga
|Greg Sugars
|11.7m
|$ 28.80
|6
|7
|MR MOJITO NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|12.9m
|$ 53.70
|7
|8
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|Fr5
|5
|Debra Lewis
|Chris Lewis
|14.3m
|$ 85.80
|9
|9
|DEVENDRA
|Fr3
|3
|Todd Rattray
|Todd Rattray
|16.0m
|$ 24.70
|8
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:03:3
|Mile Rate: 1:56:3
|Lead Time: 67.5
|First Quarter: 30.9
|Second Quarter: 29.5
|Third Quarter: 28.4
|Fourth Quarter: 27
|Margins: 1.2m x 2.2m
Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship
|7
|8:25pm
|WESTRAL 4YO CHAMPIONSHIP (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$50,000 RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|ROCK DIAMONDS NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|$ 1.80 fav
|1
|BAY HORSE 4 by ROCKNROLL HANOVER USA out of DANCING DIAMONDS (NZ) (BETTORS DELIGHT USA)
Owner(s): S A Bond, R B Gartrell, J S Gartrell, K B Gartrell
Breeder(s): B J Whitelock, C J Whitelock
|2
|SPACE JUNK
|Fr2
|2
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|3.4m
|$ 10.10
|3
|3
|MOTU METEOR NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|3.7m
|$ 3.50
|5
|4
|MACZAFFAIR NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|4.4m
|$ 20.90
|2
|5
|MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Skye Bond
|Todd McCarthy
|7.3m
|$ 71.70
|4
|6
|CARTER MICHEAL NZ
|Sr3
|12
|Nathan Turvey
|Nathan Turvey
|7.7m
|$ 92.10
|7
|7
|IM ROCKARIA
|Sr2
|11
|Michael Brennan
|Chris Alford
|8.1m
|$ 12.00
|6
|8
|OUR ZAK WHITBY
|Fr4
|4
|Edwin Dewar
|Chris Lewis
|10.0m
|$ 39.70
|8
|9
|BREACH THE BEACH
|Fr6
|6
|Colin Joss
|Callan Suvaljko
|11.5m
|$ 116.50
|9
|10
|RUNRUNJIMMYDUNN NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|11.6m
|$ 26.10
|10
|11
|WRAPPERS DELIGHT
|Fr7
|7
|Ross Olivieri
|Stuart McDonald
|12.4m
|$ 47.90
|12
|12
|TISADREAM NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Andrew De Campo
|Aiden De Campo
|13.3m
|$ 76.60
|11
|Scratchings
|WARDAN EXPRESS
|13
|SARAH GOODY
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:35:0
|Mile Rate: 1:57:1
|Lead Time: 37.7
|First Quarter: 30.6
|Second Quarter: 31
|Third Quarter: 28.2
|Fourth Quarter: 27.5
|Margins: 3.4m x HD
Heat 9 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion
|8
|9:00pm
|PRINCI BUTCHERS INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 9 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|LAZARUS NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|$ 1.10 fav
|BAY COLT 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of BETHANY (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ)
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, T G Casey, K J Riseley
Breeder(s): G Chin, Studholme Bloodstock Limited
|2
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Mark Purdon
|Chris Lewis
|1.7m
|$ 35.50
|3
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|10.6m
|$ 35.60
|4
|JAMBIANI
|Fr6
|6
|Ross Olivieri
|Stuart McDonald
|11.1m
|$ 78.10
|5
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|20.0m
|$ 8.10
|6
|VULTAN TIN
|Fr5
|5
|Phil Costello
|Chris Voak
|22.6m
|$ 25.40
|7
|EGODAN
|Fr1
|1
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|44.7m
|$ 32.90
|8
|TANAKA EAGLE
|Fr4
|4
|Reg Phillips
|Mitchell Miller
|62.0m
|$ 73.50
|9
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|Fr8
|8
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|105.9m
|$ 34.10
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:00:5
|Mile Rate: 1:54:5
|Lead Time: 65.6
|First Quarter: 29.4
|Second Quarter: 28.5
|Third Quarter: 29.1
|Fourth Quarter: 27.9
|Margins: 1.7m x 9.0m
The Finalists that will be squaring off in the $1.1m TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 8. (Draw is on Sunday)
Soho Tribeca by American Ideal
Chicago Bull by Bettor's Delight
Lazarus by Bettor's Delight
Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight
Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark
San Carlo by Mach Three
Galactic Star by Bettor's Delight
Shandale by Art Major
Vultan Tin by Dawn Ofa New Day
Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight
1st Emergency - Ohoka Punter by Bettor's Delight
2nd Emergency - Devendra by Bettor's Delight
3rd Emergency - Major Croker by Art Major
4th Emergency - The Bucket List by Christian Cullen
Final Points for the series is as follows.
2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table
|Heat Night 1
|Heat Night 2
|Heat Night 3
|Series
|Horse
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Total Points
|Rank
|SOHO TRIBECA (WA)
|HEAT 1
|1
|14
|HEAT 5
|1
|14
|HEAT 8
|2
|11
|39
|1
|CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 3
|1
|14
|HEAT 5
|3
|9
|HEAT 7
|1
|14
|37
|2
|LAZARUS NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 1
|2
|11
|HEAT 6
|2
|11
|HEAT 9
|1
|14
|36
|3
|TIGER TARA NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|2
|11
|HEAT 6
|1
|14
|HEAT 7
|2
|11
|36
|3
|LENNYTHESHARK (VIC)
|HEAT 2
|1
|14
|HEAT 4
|3
|9
|HEAT 8
|3
|9
|32
|5
|SAN CARLO (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|5
|6
|HEAT 6
|3
|9
|HEAT 8
|1
|14
|29
|6
|GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|1
|14
|HEAT 9
|5
|6
|29
|6
|SHANDALE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|4
|7
|HEAT 7
|5
|6
|22
|8
|VULTAN TIN (WA)
|HEAT 2
|3
|9
|HEAT 5
|4
|7
|HEAT 9
|6
|5
|21
|9
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 3
|9
|2
|HEAT 4
|5
|6
|HEAT 9
|2
|11
|19
|10
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|7
|4
|HEAT 5
|5
|6
|HEAT 9
|3
|9
|19
|10
|MAJOR CROCKER (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|4
|7
|HEAT 6
|4
|7
|HEAT 8
|6
|5
|19
|10
|DEVENDRA (TAS)
|HEAT 1
|5
|6
|HEAT 5
|2
|11
|HEAT 8
|9
|2
|19
|10
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|5
|6
|HEAT 6
|6
|5
|HEAT 7
|4
|7
|18
|14
|EGODAN (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|2
|11
|HEAT 4
|8
|3
|HEAT 9
|7
|4
|18
|14
|JAMBIANI (WA)
|HEAT 3
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|6
|5
|HEAT 9
|4
|7
|16
|16
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|8
|3
|HEAT 4
|2
|11
|HEAT 9
|9
|2
|16
|16
|MAJORDAN (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|9
|2
|HEAT 6
|7
|4
|HEAT 7
|3
|9
|15
|18
|CUT FOR AN ACE (WA)
|HEAT 1
|6
|5
|HEAT 5
|8
|3
|HEAT 8
|4
|7
|15
|18
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|4
|7
|HEAT 5
|9
|2
|HEAT 8
|5
|6
|15
|18
|MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|4
|7
|HEAT 6
|8
|3
|HEAT 7
|7
|4
|14
|21
|CODE BLACK NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 1
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|7
|4
|HEAT 7
|6
|5
|13
|22
|MR MOJITO NZ (VIC)
|HEAT 1
|8
|3
|HEAT 5
|6
|5
|HEAT 8
|7
|4
|12
|23
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA)
|HEAT 3
|6
|5
|HEAT 5
|7
|4
|HEAT 8
|8
|3
|12
|23
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|6
|5
|HEAT 6
|9
|2
|HEAT 7
|8
|3
|10
|25
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|8
|3
|HEAT 6
|5
|6
|0
|9
|26
|TANAKA EAGLE (WA)
|HEAT 3
|10
|1
|HEAT 4
|9
|2
|HEAT 9
|8
|3
|6
|27
|RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|28
* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.
** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.