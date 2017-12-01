Inter Dominion - Final Heats and Final field

Rock Diamonds did all it had to do to claim the Westral 4yo Championship

Chicago Bull puts on a dazzling display of speed to get into the TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final

With opening night and the Bunbury Heats out of the way, Heat Night 3 of the 2017 Tabtouch Inter Dominion was the last chance harness racing competitors had to qualify for the $1.1 Million Grand Final to be held at Gloucester Park.



Racing for the third time in the space of a week, the testing nature of an Inter Dominion is brought to the forefront at this stage of the series.



As well as the three TABtouch Inter Dominion Heats, the night saw the running of the Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship, the Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarian's Cup and Listed $25,000 The Kersley Final.



The big news of the night was the sensational run from Lazarus who broke the track record with ease to guarantee favouritism for the $1.1m Final next week.

Have Faith In Me also ran a super race to run second to Lazarus and just make the Grand Final. It was announced on course that Have Faith In Me has just been sold to North American interests.

Heat 7 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

4 6:54pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 7 (SKY 1) 2536M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (LATE) 8

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 3:02:8 Mile Rate: 1:56:0 Lead Time: 68.9 First Quarter: 30.1 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 26.8 Fourth Quarter: 27.7 Margins: 3.9m x 6.8m

Chicargo Bull

Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarians Cup - A Piccadilly Princess

5 7:25pm PARLIAMENTARIANS CUP MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M $30,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings All started

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:33:2 Mile Rate: 1:55:8 Lead Time: 35.8 First Quarter: 31.6 Second Quarter: 29.2 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 28.2 Margins: 3.7m x 1.8m

A Piccadilly Princess

Heat 8 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

6 7:55pm RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 8 (SKY 1) 2536M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings All started

Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:03:3 Mile Rate: 1:56:3 Lead Time: 67.5 First Quarter: 30.9 Second Quarter: 29.5 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 27 Margins: 1.2m x 2.2m

San Carlo

Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship

7 8:25pm WESTRAL 4YO CHAMPIONSHIP (SKY 1) 2130M $50,000 RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings WARDAN EXPRESS 13 SARAH GOODY 14

Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:35:0 Mile Rate: 1:57:1 Lead Time: 37.7 First Quarter: 30.6 Second Quarter: 31 Third Quarter: 28.2 Fourth Quarter: 27.5 Margins: 3.4m x HD

Rock Diamonds

Heat 9 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

8 9:00pm PRINCI BUTCHERS INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 9 (SKY 1) 2536M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings All started

Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:00:5 Mile Rate: 1:54:5 Lead Time: 65.6 First Quarter: 29.4 Second Quarter: 28.5 Third Quarter: 29.1 Fourth Quarter: 27.9 Margins: 1.7m x 9.0m

Lazarus

The Finalists that will be squaring off in the $1.1m TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 8. (Draw is on Sunday)

Soho Tribeca by American Ideal

Chicago Bull by Bettor's Delight

Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight

Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark

San Carlo by Mach Three

Galactic Star by Bettor's Delight

Shandale by Art Major

Vultan Tin by Dawn Ofa New Day

Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight

1st Emergency - Ohoka Punter by Bettor's Delight

2nd Emergency - Devendra by Bettor's Delight

3rd Emergency - Major Croker by Art Major

4th Emergency - The Bucket List by Christian Cullen

Final Points for the series is as follows.

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14 HEAT 5 1 14 HEAT 8 2 11 39 1 CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14 HEAT 5 3 9 HEAT 7 1 14 37 2 LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11 HEAT 6 2 11 HEAT 9 1 14 36 3 TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11 HEAT 6 1 14 HEAT 7 2 11 36 3 LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4 3 9 HEAT 8 3 9 32 5 SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6 HEAT 6 3 9 HEAT 8 1 14 29 6 GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4 1 14 HEAT 9 5 6 29 6 SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4 4 7 HEAT 7 5 6 22 8 VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9 HEAT 5 4 7 HEAT 9 6 5 21 9 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4 5 6 HEAT 9 2 11 19 10 OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4 HEAT 5 5 6 HEAT 9 3 9 19 10 MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7 HEAT 6 4 7 HEAT 8 6 5 19 10 DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6 HEAT 5 2 11 HEAT 8 9 2 19 10 THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6 HEAT 6 6 5 HEAT 7 4 7 18 14 EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4 8 3 HEAT 9 7 4 18 14 JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4 6 5 HEAT 9 4 7 16 16 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4 2 11 HEAT 9 9 2 16 16 MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2 HEAT 6 7 4 HEAT 7 3 9 15 18 CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5 HEAT 5 8 3 HEAT 8 4 7 15 18 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7 HEAT 5 9 2 HEAT 8 5 6 15 18 MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7 HEAT 6 8 3 HEAT 7 7 4 14 21 CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4 7 4 HEAT 7 6 5 13 22 MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3 HEAT 5 6 5 HEAT 8 7 4 12 23 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5 HEAT 5 7 4 HEAT 8 8 3 12 23 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5 HEAT 6 9 2 HEAT 7 8 3 10 25 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3 HEAT 6 5 6 0 9 26 TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4 9 2 HEAT 9 8 3 6 27 RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2 0 0 2 28