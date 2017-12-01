Day At The Track

Inter Dominion - Final Heats and Final field

03:00 AM 02 Dec 2017 NZDT
Lazarus, harness racing Chicago Bull, Harness Racing A Piccadilly Princess, harness racing San Carlo, Harness Racing Rock Diamonds, harness racing
Lazarus making a statement at Gloucester Park ahead of next week’s Grand Final.
Gloucester Park Photo
Chicago Bull puts on a dazzling display of speed to get into the TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final
Gloucester Park Photo
1:55.8 sees A Piccadilly Princess take home the 2017 Parlimentarian’s Cup.
Gloucester Park Photo
San Carlo gets maximum points is his heat tonight
Gloucester Park Photo
Rock Diamonds did all it had to do to claim the Westral 4yo Championship
Gloucester Park Photo
With opening night and the Bunbury Heats out of the way, Heat Night 3 of the 2017 Tabtouch Inter Dominion was the last chance harness racing competitors had to qualify for the $1.1 Million Grand Final to be held at Gloucester Park.

Racing for the third time in the space of a week, the testing nature of an Inter Dominion is brought to the forefront at this stage of the series.

As well as the three TABtouch Inter Dominion Heats, the night saw the running of the Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship, the Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarian's Cup and Listed $25,000 The Kersley Final.

Heat Night 3 featured the Italian Fireworks Night with free activities for the kids, entertainment on the trackside stage from Vogue Entertainment, the running of the Butchers Sprint and of course the famous Gloucester Park fireworks show after the last.

The big news of the night was the sensational run from Lazarus who broke the track record with ease to guarantee favouritism for the $1.1m Final next week.

Have Faith In Me also ran a super race to run second to Lazarus and just make the Grand Final. It was announced on course that Have Faith In Me has just been sold to North American interests.

 

 

 

Heat 7 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

4 6:54pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 7 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 CHICAGO BULL NZ      Fr1 1 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr   $ 1.60 fav  PRBT GS L 1 SWAB
  BAY GELDING 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CHICAGO BLUES (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ) 
Owner(s): B V Richardson, G L Moore, D T Roberts, S L Beven, G J Richardson, S E Simmonds 
Breeder(s): F J Price, F R Price, H L Price, K V Price
2 TIGER TARA NZ      Fr6 6 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 3.90 $ 3.20   PRBT GS 3WE L1W 2 SWAB
3 MAJORDAN      Fr2 2 Kevin Pizzuto Lauren Tritton 10.70 $ 41.60   PRBT OVR 3 SWAB
4 THE BUCKET LIST NZ      Fr8 9 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 11.40 $ 59.30   PRBT RAS 8
5 SHANDALE NZ      Fr5 5 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 12.50 $ 8.10   PRBT GS L1W OTE 4
6 CODE BLACK NZ      Fr3 3 Kevin Pizzuto Greg Sugars 13.80 $ 68.70   PRBT 5 HU
7 MOTU PREMIER NZ      Fr7 7 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 18.10 $ 19.00   PRBT RAS 7
8 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ      Fr4 4 Gary Hall Snr Stuart McDonald 23.60 $ 76.00   PRBT RAS 6
Scratchings
 
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (LATE) 8
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 3:02:8 Mile Rate: 1:56:0 Lead Time: 68.9
First Quarter: 30.1 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 26.8 Fourth Quarter: 27.7
Margins: 3.9m x 6.8m
 
Chicargo Bull
 
 

 

Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarians Cup - A Piccadilly Princess

 

5 7:25pm PARLIAMENTARIANS CUP MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M
$30,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ      Fr2 2 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon   $ 1.90 fav  GS WF L 1 SWAB
  BROWN FILLY 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of HYDE PARK ROYAL (NZ) (HOLMES HANOVER USA) 
Owner(s): Patterson Bros. Racing Syndicate, M J Ward, S J Bradley, A J Wilson, C N Cunneen 
Breeder(s): T W J Patterson, M T Patterson, K E Patterson, M J Ward
2 IDEAL ALICE NZ      Fr1 1 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 3.70 $ 5.20   GS L SLE 3 SWAB
3 AMERETTO      Fr7 7 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 5.50 $ 3.30   PRBT GS 3WM L1W 2 SWAB
4 SHEER ROCKNROLL      Fr4 4 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 13.20 $ 39.60   PRBT RAS 7
5 MY RONA GOLD NZ      Fr5 5 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 20.90 $ 103.50   COTLA RAS 10 DFTR D/F $300 HC
5 TRICKY STYX NZ      Sr2 11 Jesse Moore Aiden De Campo 20.90 $ 28.20   8
7 SHES ARTFUL NZ      Fr6 6 Bruce Stanley Chris Voak 23.20 $ 128.90   RAS 9
8 BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ      Fr8 8 Barry Howlett Dylan Egerton-Green 25.90 $ 140.70   GS 4WE L1W OTM 6
9 DODOLICIOUS      Fr9 9 Skye Bond Todd McCarthy 39.90 $ 75.80   RAS HUE W1
10 DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ      Fr3 3 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 42.40 $ 27.20   GS 3WE OTE 3WM L1W OTM 4
11 SARAH GOODY      Sr1 10 Kevin Keys Chris Alford 47.30 $ 24.80   5
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:33:2 Mile Rate: 1:55:8 Lead Time: 35.8
First Quarter: 31.6 Second Quarter: 29.2 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 28.2
Margins: 3.7m x 1.8m
 
A Piccadilly Princess

 

 

Heat 8 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

6 7:55pm RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 8 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SAN CARLO      Fr1 1 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley   $ 2.80   1
  BAY GELDING 7 by MACH THREE CA out of BRIDGE PLAYER (CLASSIC GARRY) 
Owner(s): J D (John) Eichhorn 
Breeder(s): Bayside Corporation Pty Ltd
2 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr9 9 Kim Prentice Kim Prentice 1.2m $ 2.50 fav  2
3 LENNYTHESHARK      Fr7 7 David Aiken Chris Alford 3.4m $ 3.40   4
4 CUT FOR AN ACE      Fr4 4 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 9.0m $ 112.60   5
5 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ      Fr2 2 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 9.1m $ 41.10   3
6 MAJOR CROCKER      Fr6 6 Vince Vallelonga Greg Sugars 11.7m $ 28.80   6
7 MR MOJITO NZ      Fr8 8 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 12.9m $ 53.70   7
8 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA      Fr5 5 Debra Lewis Chris Lewis 14.3m $ 85.80   9
9 DEVENDRA      Fr3 3 Todd Rattray Todd Rattray 16.0m $ 24.70   8
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:03:3 Mile Rate: 1:56:3 Lead Time: 67.5
First Quarter: 30.9 Second Quarter: 29.5 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 27
Margins: 1.2m x 2.2m
 
San Carlo
 
 

 

Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship

7 8:25pm WESTRAL 4YO CHAMPIONSHIP (SKY 1) 2130M
$50,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 ROCK DIAMONDS NZ      Fr1 1 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick   $ 1.80 fav  1
  BAY HORSE 4 by ROCKNROLL HANOVER USA out of DANCING DIAMONDS (NZ) (BETTORS DELIGHT USA) 
Owner(s): S A Bond, R B Gartrell, J S Gartrell, K B Gartrell 
Breeder(s): B J Whitelock, C J Whitelock
2 SPACE JUNK      Fr2 2 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 3.4m $ 10.10   3
3 MOTU METEOR NZ      Sr1 10 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 3.7m $ 3.50   5
4 MACZAFFAIR NZ      Fr5 5 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 4.4m $ 20.90   2
5 MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ      Fr3 3 Skye Bond Todd McCarthy 7.3m $ 71.70   4
6 CARTER MICHEAL NZ      Sr3 12 Nathan Turvey Nathan Turvey 7.7m $ 92.10   7
7 IM ROCKARIA      Sr2 11 Michael Brennan Chris Alford 8.1m $ 12.00   6
8 OUR ZAK WHITBY      Fr4 4 Edwin Dewar Chris Lewis 10.0m $ 39.70   8
9 BREACH THE BEACH      Fr6 6 Colin Joss Callan Suvaljko 11.5m $ 116.50   9
10 RUNRUNJIMMYDUNN NZ      Fr8 8 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 11.6m $ 26.10   10
11 WRAPPERS DELIGHT      Fr7 7 Ross Olivieri Stuart McDonald 12.4m $ 47.90   12
12 TISADREAM NZ      Fr9 9 Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo 13.3m $ 76.60   11
Scratchings
 
WARDAN EXPRESS 13
SARAH GOODY 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:35:0 Mile Rate: 1:57:1 Lead Time: 37.7
First Quarter: 30.6 Second Quarter: 31 Third Quarter: 28.2 Fourth Quarter: 27.5
Margins: 3.4m x HD
 
Rock Diamonds
 

 

 

 

Heat 9 of the Tabtouch Inter Dominion

8 9:00pm PRINCI BUTCHERS INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 9 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 LAZARUS NZ      Fr7 7 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon   $ 1.10 fav   
  BAY COLT 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of BETHANY (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ) 
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, T G Casey, K J Riseley 
Breeder(s): G Chin, Studholme Bloodstock Limited
2 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ      Fr9 9 Mark Purdon Chris Lewis 1.7m $ 35.50    
3 OHOKA PUNTER NZ      Fr3 3 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 10.6m $ 35.60    
4 JAMBIANI      Fr6 6 Ross Olivieri Stuart McDonald 11.1m $ 78.10    
5 GALACTIC STAR NZ      Fr2 2 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 20.0m $ 8.10    
6 VULTAN TIN      Fr5 5 Phil Costello Chris Voak 22.6m $ 25.40    
7 EGODAN      Fr1 1 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 44.7m $ 32.90    
8 TANAKA EAGLE      Fr4 4 Reg Phillips Mitchell Miller 62.0m $ 73.50    
9 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ      Fr8 8 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 105.9m $ 34.10    
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:00:5 Mile Rate: 1:54:5 Lead Time: 65.6
First Quarter: 29.4 Second Quarter: 28.5 Third Quarter: 29.1 Fourth Quarter: 27.9
Margins: 1.7m x 9.0m
 
Lazarus
 

 

The Finalists that will be squaring off in the $1.1m TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 8. (Draw is on Sunday)

Soho Tribeca by American Ideal

Chicago Bull by Bettor's Delight

Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight

Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark

San Carlo by Mach Three

Galactic Star by Bettor's Delight

Shandale by Art Major

Vultan Tin by Dawn Ofa New Day

Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight

1st Emergency - Ohoka Punter by Bettor's Delight

2nd Emergency - Devendra by Bettor's Delight

3rd Emergency - Major Croker by Art Major

4th Emergency - The Bucket List by Christian Cullen

 

Final Points for the series is as follows.

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

 
  Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series
Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank
SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14 HEAT 5 1 14 HEAT 8 2 11 39 1
CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14 HEAT 5 3 9 HEAT 7 1 14 37 2
LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11 HEAT 6 2 11 HEAT 9 1 14 36 3
TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11 HEAT 6 1 14 HEAT 7 2 11 36 3
LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4 3 9 HEAT 8 3 9 32 5
SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6 HEAT 6 3 9 HEAT 8 1 14 29 6
GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4 1 14 HEAT 9 5 6 29 6
SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4 4 7 HEAT 7 5 6 22 8
VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9 HEAT 5 4 7 HEAT 9 6 5 21 9
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4 5 6 HEAT 9 2 11 19 10
OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4 HEAT 5 5 6 HEAT 9 3 9 19 10
MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7 HEAT 6 4 7 HEAT 8 6 5 19 10
DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6 HEAT 5 2 11 HEAT 8 9 2 19 10
THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6 HEAT 6 6 5 HEAT 7 4 7 18 14
EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4 8 3 HEAT 9 7 4 18 14
JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4 6 5 HEAT 9 4 7 16 16
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4 2 11 HEAT 9 9 2 16 16
MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2 HEAT 6 7 4 HEAT 7 3 9 15 18
CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5 HEAT 5 8 3 HEAT 8 4 7 15 18
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7 HEAT 5 9 2 HEAT 8 5 6 15 18
MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7 HEAT 6 8 3 HEAT 7 7 4 14 21
CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4 7 4 HEAT 7 6 5 13 22
MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3 HEAT 5 6 5 HEAT 8 7 4 12 23
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5 HEAT 5 7 4 HEAT 8 8 3 12 23
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5 HEAT 6 9 2 HEAT 7 8 3 10 25
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3 HEAT 6 5 6     0 9 26
TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4 9 2 HEAT 9 8 3 6 27
RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2     0     0 2 28
 

* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.

** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.

 

