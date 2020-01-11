Heat winner started life as an orphan

Southern Belle Speed Series heat winner at Ascot Park yesterday Bridesdale Robyn didn’t have the best start to life, as at six weeks old her mother Robyn’s Treasure had a paddock accident shattering her shoulder, and she had to be put down.

From that point part-owners Judy Dillon hand reared Bridesdale Robyn, feeding her two and a half litres of milk four times a day.

Understandably that experience has shaped who she is.

“That’s why she’s got a bit of bolshiness about her,” said part-owner and co-trainer Ross Wilson.

At the start Bridesdale Robyn was left three wide on a hot pace set by Stay Aboard. With a lap to run of the 1700 metre race driver Craig Ferguson had reached the front, but he’d used a bit of petrol to get there.

At the 300 Ferguson pulled the ear plugs and pinched a break on the chasing bunch and she held on to beat Bella Sara and Yankee Party who both came late down the middle of the track.

The time was 2-04.2 and the winning margin over Bella Sara was a length and a quarter.

Co-trainer Chris Wilson wasn’t able to enjoy the win on-course. Previously he’s missed stable wins because of his children’s hockey tournaments and family holidays, but this time he was busy at work.

As a senior technical field rep for the Gore based Advanced Agriculture, at this time of year there’s a fair bit of demand from farmers requiring his services.

The win was Bridesdale Robyn’s seventh and she’s now inelidgible to start in any further heats of the Southern Belle Speeds Series.

“We may have to look at going to Christchurch and look at those mares races. The fact that we have two horses we can take (Robyns Playboy for other races) will make it a bit easier.”

Wilson however is holding his breath as the stable has a virus running through it at the moment.

“That’s why Swift Robyn dropped out at her last start. It’s probably just a matter of time before they all get it.”



Winning connections and sponsors Vet South – Photo Bruce Stewart

The races was delayed a considerable time as the previous race result was under review and given Bridesdale Robyns record, Wilson was understandably starting to get nervous.

“She’s on the warning list from the other day. At Winton she was just looking out at the car park, not concentrating and broke. She’s done it before. Same race, same day.”

By Christian Cullen , Bridesdale Robyn is named after stock the Dillons produce on their farm ‘Bridesdale’ at Ardlussa in Northern Southland where they also raise Romney and Dorset Downs sheep on their 100 acre home block.