Heaven Rocks A rocks'em in Northeast Series

CHESTER, PA - Following a pair of runner-up efforts since arriving in North America, the third time was a charm for Heaven Rocks A ($2.60), who stubbornly held his ground to parry Bettors Edge a quarter mile from home en route to a 1:50 score in a $30,000 Great Northeast Series event on Sunday afternoon (June 3) at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

The six-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding began his brush from midfield, as Sicily (driven by Montrell Teague) completed a :27 first quarter, put in motion by David Miller to slipstream the cover of Bettor Memories (Tim Tetrick) off the first turn before pushing clear with a circuit to go.

After maintaining a stout pace through a :54.3 half, Heaven Rocks A faced a stern first-over challenge from Bettors Edge (Andy Miller) up the far side. Bettors Edge — a winner last week — worked to within a head of the leader, but was sternly rebuffed at the conclusion of a :28.1 third quarter.

Heaven Rocks A powered clear off the far turn and handily maintained three and a half lengths of clearance over Always At My Place (Corey Callahan), who circled three-wide off cover to just nab Bettors Edge for second.

Heaven Rocks A, who defeated Australian sensation Lennytheshark earlier this year, increased his career record to 13 wins from 30 starts.Ross Croghan trains Heaven Rocks A for Let It Ride Stables Inc., Dana Parham, and Misty Miller.